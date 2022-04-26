 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Real-time intel-sharing with Ukraine has moved from "Open Secret" to "What are you gonna do about it, Russia?"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Russia, detailed intelligence, Kiev, Russian missiles, Ukrainian forces, Ukrainians, former U.S. officials  
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean...anyone who has been paying attention knows that the US helped a lot more than people realized at the time.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Steve Doocy still has questions!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Being Russia, they'll probably sink their own flagship in retaliation.  Maybe even make their soldiers dig trenches in a radioactive exclusion zone, without HAZMAT gear.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...anyone who has been paying attention knows that the US helped a lot more than people realized at the time.


I kind of just assumed that operations center that took out 3 generals and scores of other officers was a passed note.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This would have been a different story if Ukraine had caved, and elections had gone differently.  The world would be very, very different today.

Having been resilient, it has given everyone an opportunity to resist.  And that is a debt the entire world may owe Ukraine.

If we make it through this mess, I hope the world remembers that.  Perhaps an alternate timeline movie script should already be funded and In Progress.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/It applies to all Doocys
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, the AWACS, JSTARS and Rivet Joints have been airborne non stop in NATO airspace doing racetracks for a reason.

after the first week the naysayers saying that would be considered escalation by NATO.

Then Russia locked down the internet.

And we haven't seen them since.

The US bragging about it is to show NATO we ain't scared.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before you know it there will be an announcement that we put bounties on Russian soldiers heads.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!


Every answer to Doocy should come in the form of Calvin's dad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The real question here is "What does Cucker Tarlson have to say about this?"
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Putin can always lob a few nukes our way, or get North Korea to do it.
 
minnkat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Before you know it there will be an announcement that we put bounties on Russian soldiers heads.


I'm pretty sure any Ukrainian will be happy to do this gratis right now.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!

[c.tenor.com image 498x280]

/It applies to all Doocys


I remember when he was Bob Ryan's backup weather man at WRC.

He was an idiot then, too.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone who were so blind as to think we weren't doing that from BEFORE Russia invaded are really exhibiting willful blindness.  This whole war has been a SIGINT/MASINT/ELINT/IMINT jackpot for NATO, and anyone thinking we weren't actively sharing all that data with Ukraine are lost.

And on the flip side, Ukraine is surely transferring all sorts of equipment for NATO to exploit, which will mean Nellis will have to rapidly expand the Petting Zoo....
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

minnkat: [i.imgur.com image 441x549]


That face would look so much better splattered against the wall via shotgun blast.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Before you know it there will be an announcement that we put bounties on Russian soldiers heads.


That's crazy.  At the rate they're killing Russians we'd bankrupt the Treasury.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mi-5: Anyone who were so blind as to think we weren't doing that from BEFORE Russia invaded are really exhibiting willful blindness.  This whole war has been a SIGINT/MASINT/ELINT/IMINT jackpot for NATO, and anyone thinking we weren't actively sharing all that data with Ukraine are lost.

And on the flip side, Ukraine is surely transferring all sorts of equipment for NATO to exploit, which will mean Nellis will have to rapidly expand the Petting Zoo....


I was there a couple months ago. They're out of room to expand much. But they could open a new one elsewhere on base for sure.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

minnkat: [i.imgur.com image 441x549]


Oh Sadimir, nooooo.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are we calling it a proxy war yet?
Oh, sorry, I mean a "proxy special military operation"

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!


Hey, Steve!
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Il Douchey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, what a terrible mess you have made.  You are almost single handedly bringing Mother Russia to the fastest re-collapse of a nation state in the history of civilization! -Thirty-three years from ruin back to to ruin.

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


/It would be so nice if Russia would actually create or contribute something beneficial to humanity; but that's just not how they roll these days.  The Russian way is to kill, steal and destroy things in pursuit of whatever it is they are pursuing.
//And then to fail anyway.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ now  

iheartscotch: covfefe: But Steve Doocy still has questions!

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I'd like to be Property of Jen Psaki

/I mean I'd like her to have sexual intercourse with me.
 
