 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Yes, well, when we asked for politicians with child abuse expertise to volunteer for the grooming advisory panel, perhaps we should have been clearer on the specific qualifications   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Conservative Party, Home Office, Imran Ahmad Khan, Child abuse, Sexual abuse, Conservatism, Human sexual behavior, Rape  
•       •       •

1227 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Apr 2022 at 4:35 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought it was liberals who molested children? Or is it that they were eating babies to gain immortality?

I can't keep track of all these comings and goings
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a grooming gang may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I'm here to advise on the henhouse regulations. Seems we have serious problem with farmers breaking in and killing all their hens.  We should be very suspicious of all farmers, in fact. Coops are practically chicken grooming grounds and we should allow the chickens the freedom to pick where they go and how they raise their children.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the speaker self identifies as a political conservative, every accusation is a confession. Plain and simple.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude was born to finger babies.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Tory might look like:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need one more person for our anti-grooming council."

"How about Khan? He talks about it all the time, and seems extremely knowledgable, even enthusiastic!"

"Brilliant!"
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly he's both knowledgeable and passionate about the topic.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProfessorTerguson: What a grooming gang may look like:
[Fark user image image 258x196]


Thank you, I was curious what that term meant. Seems rather innocuous, if a bit annoying, to me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I maintain that I could give a good lettuce on leaving an abusive spouse.
But. It will likely never happen.
 
scanson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean plenty of ex cons are hired by the FBI and such to help combat conning.
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
13 out of 10 local Catholic priests recommended him for the position.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Katwang: 13 out of 10 local Catholic priests recommended him for the position.


The ice cream trucks guild of phoenix Arizona just gave a ringing endorsement.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession for conservatives, especially the pedo accusation
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So... "expert witness"?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does anybody notice how the British "Democrats" aren't in here condemning the Tories?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have heard the term multiple times but still don't understand it. What does it mean in the UK to be under police caution?
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I maintain that I could give a good lettuce on leaving an abusive spouse.
But. It will likely never happen.


As opposed to wilted lettuce?  Or are you saying radicchio is the bad one?  Maybe spinach should be avoided?

Sorry, just trying to see what lettuce has to do with spousal abuse.

/Maybe you're thinking about the new lyrics to that Frozen song:  Lettuce Go.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.