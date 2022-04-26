 Skip to content
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what? There is no way you could spend any time in that house and not be in a good mood. It would be like walking through a happy Easter basket. Thumbs up, Easter basket house people!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that supposed to be a *Friends* themed house?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Was that supposed to be a *Friends* themed house?


Could it BE anymore influenced by Friends?

mews.inView Full Size

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you let your 5 year old pick from the paint sample wall at the paint store....
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The race car is the least disturbing thing about that house.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barney Avenue, purple paint. Not a coincidence.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my kids racecar beds when they were little.  Hopefully they'll have that one happy memory of me.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I am disappointed that it took three comments, but good job.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Was that supposed to be a *Friends* themed house?


100%.  Even has the 'curtains' under the sink the same.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buyer perks may include animated candlesticks, a staircase that becomes a large snake, and the best rendition of "banana boat" *ever*....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: You know what? There is no way you could spend any time in that house and not be in a good mood. It would be like walking through a happy Easter basket. Thumbs up, Easter basket house people!


Username checks out
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I'm stunned that everyone is so vanilla they don't know what a racecar bed is used for.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1535 Barney Ave, Dayton, OH 45420

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I love Loser Kirk Van Houten.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
actualaca
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The headboard blocking the only window in the second attic bedroom is a nice touch.

/who needs light
//or a fire escape
///look a fire! Whoa
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can smell the duck poop from across the continental divide.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Assuming the utilities and foundation are in good shape, that's actually a steal.  It's listed as Dayton but it may as well be Beavercreek.  Close to I-675 and US-35.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've sewed alot of curtains in my life, only to find out now, all I had to do was throw the material lengthwise over the curtain rod.

/
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My brother used to live next to a paint company.  Not a particularly well-to-do area.  Whenever they had a color they couldn't sell, they'd dump it on the locals really cheap.  So, once a year, the whole town would suddenly get these awful colors everywhere.

*currently looking for a paint company near that house*
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not a bad house for the price. I mean it's Ohio.. but still a nice little place that isn't $300K-600K.
 
Bicep Magnum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have lived in much worse housing than that.

/not counting the Ohio part
 
strapp3r
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
your bedroom should express who YOU are

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well. No one told me the house was gonna be that way.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That house is home to either a pedophile or a serial killer. Maybe both.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like purple and that's cheap.  What's the catch?  Ooooooo...hio.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: When you let your 5 year old pick from the paint sample wall at the paint store....


Ha my kid painted his room Cheeto orange. Don't really care.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not my taste, but that's actually pretty well done. And cheap. What's the catch? Ahh...Dayton
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A Purple house, on BARNEY Ave, no way! Who could have seen that coming?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We've seen much worse in much more expensive houses, like that one that had ALL THE TILE or the one with 5 different kinds of stonework in every room or whatever.

So ... meh, I salute these people. I kinda like the purple. Including the door.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blondambition: uttertosh: Was that supposed to be a *Friends* themed house?

Could it BE anymore influenced by Friends?

[mews.in image 750x500]
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]



And yet they left the breaker box in the kitchen untouched.

If ANYTHING in that house needed camouflaging / decorating, the breaker box was it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Assuming the utilities and foundation are in good shape, that's actually a steal.  It's listed as Dayton but it may as well be Beavercreek.  Close to I-675 and US-35.


Holy shiat, thats 2 streets away from me. Its considered Kettering but it's more like Belmont.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Notabunny: You know what? There is no way you could spend any time in that house and not be in a good mood. It would be like walking through a happy Easter basket. Thumbs up, Easter basket house people!


notsureifserious.jpeg

Dude, I can find at *least* 6 deal breakers in those pics. Probably more if I'm really picky.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

strapp3r: your bedroom should express who YOU are

[Fark user image image 850x354]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Two words:

Pastel claustrophobia.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cheron: Wow I'm stunned that everyone is so vanilla they don't know what a racecar bed is used for.


Monica accidentally got one in an episode of "Friends"!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

strapp3r: your bedroom should express who YOU are

[Fark user image 850x354]


I submitted that link. I'm glad to see it still has traction. Just like she does. Rawr!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Assuming the utilities and foundation are in good shape, that's actually a steal.  It's listed as Dayton but it may as well be Beavercreek.  Close to I-675 and US-35.


The fact that there's no vent/fan over what looks like a gas stove bothers me. Especially with all the pots/pans above it, collecting grease.

Right edge of pic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

actualaca: The headboard blocking the only window in the second attic bedroom is a nice touch.

/who needs light
//or a fire escape
///look a fire! Whoa


No worries.  If you ever need to escape out the window, you can just drive the bed out of the way.
 
onestr8
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: uttertosh: Was that supposed to be a *Friends* themed house?

100%.  Even has the 'curtains' under the sink the same.


[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x367]
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 422x280]


I wonder if that is why they reference it directly in the description?

The One Where Farkers Learn to Read
 
