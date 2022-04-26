 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   A day in the life of an influencer is even more vapid than you thought   (vox.com) divider line
61
    More: Stupid, Thing, Twitter, ILOVEYOU, bunch of people, CMO of Fanhouse, recent tweet, Rosie Nguyen, lot of content creators  
•       •       •

1544 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 1:05 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it can't be that ba....

Holy crap, it's way worse.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geez.  I never imagined hovering all day on websites, looking for new content to post, then commenting on that content could be so awful.

Don't forget to like and subscribe!  #foomonkey #thanksForTFGift
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
T.rex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't care that SHE cares.... But it bothers me that she thinks other people care. 
Same with all these Twitter folks threatening to ditch the app.  Nobody cares. You're not crucial.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.


It's an ad for an ad.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This feels dystopian.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This has got me wondering how much money I can make with a little contouring and a lot of foundation. Watch Studman69 get his own sharp knees right here, folks.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I doubt that. (shrug)

I don't care how vapid "influencers" are. They're no worse than the idiots on TV who influence people (like the brain donors on Fox "News") except that the influencers are pretentious whereas the idiots on TV are hypocrites.

It seems most people need to be told what to think. If I have to choose which is worse, I'd choose Fox "News" and its ilk.

Most people age out of vapid. They don't seem to grow out of "deliberately stupid" nearly as often.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have no time for that world. You wanted Tally Isham, you got her. Hundreds like her, tens of thousands aspiring to be her, millions wanting to watch and hear and be noticed by her. That world creates nothing.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.

It's an ad for an ad.


Made by an ad agency?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There really should be a 'rage inducing' tab.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's just rewording my posts on social media... "why have I abended 3 times today wtf did I even compile yesterday"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Geez.  I never imagined hovering all day on websites, looking for new content to post, then commenting on that content could be so awful.

Don't forget to like and subscribe!  #foomonkey #thanksForTFGift


i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There will be Reddit threads devoted to leaks from people's accounts with disgusting comments, so we DCMA all of those.

I don't think the FBI will do anything if you can't spell the name of the law correctly.

/Keep it 💯, fam.
//Smash that like and subscribe button like it's 🔥
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was in line at a bakery the other day behind someone who obviously thought she was an influencer.  Her clothes were perfect in the sense that they fit her perfectly, were perfectly on her hips, perfectly clean and no wrinkles.  In the 5 minutes we were in line, her and her companion (also perfectly dressed) must of selfied 20 times.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hammettman: InfoFreako: Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.

It's an ad for an ad.

Made by an ad agency?


Maybe. I don't know where they grow these people.  But "influencers" are salespeople. Nothing more.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.

It's an ad for an ad.


Adception!!!
Whoa.....that's deep
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Came for hot instagrammed pics. Leaving dissatisfied.


Smart this
I
I
I
I
I
I
V
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
how many followers do I need on here before I become an UltraFark influencer?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yup. Lots of people making money in non-traditional ways. Should all learn a trade and not be able to afford a house like the rest of us!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: how many followers do I need on here before I become an UltraFark influencer?


I was told to smart this.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an ad for a platform that's so successful she spends her whole day (when she isn't crying, complaining, or on the toilet), posting on other platforms.

I get she's the marketing person, but... call me the cynic, it'll be a hot second until all of the competing platforms deprioritize her down into oblivion once whatever her company is turns into something that might be going somewhere.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's an ad for a platform that's so successful she spends her whole day (when she isn't crying, complaining, or on the toilet), posting on other platforms.


I guarantee you, she posts while crying on the toilet.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of daughter's roommates (apartment sharer) does this kind of crap. I wanted to take her phone away within 5 minutes of meeting her.

Snaps photo: this is like where I'll be peeing for the next nine months!
Snaps photo: this is my roommate's dad setting up our Wi-Fi.
Snaps photo: this is me looking for food in our empty fridge! Lol!

According to my daughter, she is like that 24\7.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spend a couple hours waking up, screw around on my phone, maybe attend a meeting, respond to a bunch of pointless emails, take lunch, troubleshoot my work station, and, if I'm lucky, get a good couple hours of work done.

Sounds like my work-from-home job.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: hammettman: InfoFreako: Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.

It's an ad for an ad.

Made by an ad agency?

Maybe. I don't know where they grow these people.  But "influencers" are salespeople. Nothing more.


Per the article, this woman founded "Fanhouse" which they described as "OnlyFans-meets-Patreon".  That's kind of a misleading description, though, as Fanhouse specifically says on their site that they cannot host explicit content.  So it sounds like she's trying to monetize instagram influencers?  I don't keep up on that stuff really, but I thought instagram/twitch/etc. people already monetized themselves to followers using things like patreon?  I just don't understand what unique service her company is supposed to provide or what improvement to existing services they are offering.  Maybe that's why she's advertising in Vox while Patreon is off busy being more successful.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Yup. Lots of people making money in non-traditional ways. Should all learn a trade and not be able to afford a house like the rest of us!


Exactly, it's not costing me a dime or interfering with my life in any way so why should I care how they earn a living?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: One of daughter's roommates (apartment sharer) does this kind of crap. I wanted to take her phone away within 5 minutes of meeting her.

Snaps photo: this is like where I'll be peeing for the next nine months!
Snaps photo: this is my roommate's dad setting up our Wi-Fi.
Snaps photo: this is me looking for food in our empty fridge! Lol!

According to my daughter, she is like that 24\7.


Yet your daughter decided to be roommates with her.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Hot girl culture"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kinda makes me feel better about spending all my time at work on THIS website
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Hey Nurse!: One of daughter's roommates (apartment sharer) does this kind of crap. I wanted to take her phone away within 5 minutes of meeting her.

Snaps photo: this is like where I'll be peeing for the next nine months!
Snaps photo: this is my roommate's dad setting up our Wi-Fi.
Snaps photo: this is me looking for food in our empty fridge! Lol!

According to my daughter, she is like that 24\7.

Yet your daughter decided to be roommates with her.


Assigned. It's an apartment for four students with separate bath/bedrooms, but a single common living room and kitchen. Beats dorm living and not much more expensive.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Snaps photo: this is like where I'll be peeing for the next nine months!


Ooo what's her site
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm just like, "This is so interesting that I just have all this information in my brain, every day."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: One of daughter's roommates (apartment sharer) does this kind of crap. I wanted to take her phone away within 5 minutes of meeting her.

Snaps photo: this is like where I'll be peeing for the next nine months!
Snaps photo: this is my roommate's dad setting up our Wi-Fi.
Snaps photo: this is me looking for food in our empty fridge! Lol!

According to my daughter, she is like that 24\7.


Seriously,

The least likely people to be shot by police.  Think about that for a minute.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.


A reminder to block.

It worked.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Yup. Lots of people making money in non-traditional ways. Should all learn a trade and not be able to afford a house like the rest of us!


There's no lesson here besides "If you're hot, you don't even need to say anything interesting or smart, you can make money just by talking about your day. But remember, kids, the most important part is to be hot."
 
TheFoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Geez.  I never imagined hovering all day on websites, looking for new content to post, then commenting on that content could be so awful.

Don't forget to like and subscribe!  #foomonkey #thanksForTFGift


Don't forget #blessed
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Spend a couple hours waking up, screw around on my phone, maybe attend a meeting, respond to a bunch of pointless emails, take lunch, troubleshoot my work station, and, if I'm lucky, get a good couple hours of work done.

Sounds like my work-from-home job.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a shame we can't use "media influencers" as reactor shielding.
Alas.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Rapmaster2000: That's an ad.

It's an ad for an ad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On the one hand, there have always been people who have supported themselves by being stylish and doing things to attract attention. (Actors and models and "socialites" and what have you.) I may not think super highly of many of these people, but I guess I respect the hustle if you can make it work. People gotta eat, and it probably beats retail.

On the other, I have no idea how the market for stupid videos and yoga pants butt pictures pictures can support so many people, and I wonder how many more people have unsuccessfully tried to monetize their internet presence and failed.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Hot girl culture"

[Fark user image image 278x181]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only people lower than influencers are those actors in commercials who pretend to be influencers and record themselves opening up a box of dog food or some crap and act elated like it's totally natural.
 
Lexx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No.  Stop.  Stop talking about influencers.  Celebrity culture is stupid enough as it is; I refuse to even begin to hear about people who matter even less.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Influencers would be the first people loaded onto a modern day B Ark.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Rucker10: Yup. Lots of people making money in non-traditional ways. Should all learn a trade and not be able to afford a house like the rest of us!

There's no lesson here besides "If you're hot, you don't even need to say anything interesting or smart, you can make money just by talking about your day. But remember, kids, the most important part is to be hot."


I fall asleep almost every night watching YouTube videos of a guy taking different ferries in Japan. If not that it's a dude eating old military rations.

The lesson here is (imho) that lots of people like to shut their brains off in ways that don't make sense to a lot of other people and that should be ok.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Opacity: It's an ad for a platform that's so successful she spends her whole day (when she isn't crying, complaining, or on the toilet), posting on other platforms.

I guarantee you, she posts while crying on the toilet.


Know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: On the one hand, there have always been people who have supported themselves by being stylish and doing things to attract attention. (Actors and models and "socialites" and what have you.) I may not think super highly of many of these people, but I guess I respect the hustle if you can make it work. People gotta eat, and it probably beats retail.

On the other, I have no idea how the market for stupid videos and yoga pants butt pictures pictures can support so many people, and I wonder how many more people have unsuccessfully tried to monetize their internet presence and failed.


Yeah, I don't necessarily hate them, but it makes me hate living in a world knowing there are so many losers and saps. She's not your friend, she doesn't care that you exist, if she ever did meet you in real life she'd probably think you're a creep. But you're happy to pay her money for what? Pretending she's your friend/girlfriend?
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.