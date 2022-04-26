 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Republicans win lawsuit demanding that COVID restrictions stay in place   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Trump judge, what a shock.

So trump can enact temporary border policies but Biden can't get rid of them?
Sounds fair....if you're on meth.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: A Trump judge, what a shock.

So trump can enact temporary border policies but Biden can't get rid of them?
Sounds fair....if you're on meth.


But her emails! And the DNC was mean to Bernie!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can Biden put in people that just won't enforce it?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: A Trump judge, what a shock.

So trump can enact temporary border policies but Biden can't get rid of them?
Sounds fair....if you're on meth.


Biden needs to purge the judiciary of trump judges.  To protect Our Democracy.

Start with asking them nicely to resign.  Seven days later fire them.  If they cant be fired use the power of gitmo.

Problem solved.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The most important missing piece was anything in the article saying what justification the state's used for suing to force the policy to remain in place, and what justification the judge used for forcing the federal government's not be allowed to remove a temporary policy

There better be some God damn compelling to this or reasoning behind this, or else it's just pure activism. The whole point of the government isn't supposed to be able to enact policy, and unless that policy goes against a specific established  higher law or set of laws there is rarely justification for the Judiciary to prevent the government from doing its job

Whose rights are actually being violated here? What law is being broken? In what way should the government not be allowed to resend this policy which was not in place 3 years ago?
 
zez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Figures Missouri would be in on the lawsuit for some stupid reason.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Say, remember all the conservative outrage about legislating from the bench?

No? Hello? Is this thing on?
 
