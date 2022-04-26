 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Specimen, The Church, Bryan Ferry, and Flash And The Pan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
74
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE: (copied from a previous thread)

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE 2: (look at me getting all fancy & stuff)

After a weekend in the desert, negotiating rattlesnakes & cobras, socalnewwaver has been stricken with...strep throat. So this week will see re-runs of shows picked from last year.

As there've been some newer faces join in recently, fair warning. The older shows open with a Russian anthem that was used with tongue firmly in cheek. That's been removed in light of recent events for all new/ live shows.
So please don't freak out if these re-runs haven't had that snipped out &, if it helps, just stick your fingers in your ears or sing something else for 20 seconds or so until it ends.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cobras?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cobras?


Those are the ones that don't rattle.

Feel better soon, socalnewwaver.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

/The 'Yacht Rock' show, apparently.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How was everyone's weekend then?
I dipped my toe into some of Broken Baby's back catalogue & this is properly in yer face
My Head's a Television
Youtube fJLUvTx75sk
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by.

And I apologize to all you farkers, but I'll be here for the entire show all week. Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: How was everyone's weekend then?
I dipped my toe into some of Broken Baby's back catalogue & this is properly in yer face
[YouTube video: My Head's a Television]


Meh. Spent most of Sunday at the emergency veterinary clinic with my cousin and her dog. He turned out to have a torn ligament. On the way home, she apologized for messing up my day. I asked if she felt bad enough about it to turn off the bro country. She immediately punched the button to turn the radio off, and all was forgiven.

The dog is still limping, but feeling better. He thinks he's a mountain goat again.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Standing by.

And I apologize to all you farkers, but I'll be here for the entire show all week. Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.


Oh no! Were you exposed to a sick penguin?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: Standing by.

And I apologize to all you farkers, but I'll be here for the entire show all week. Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.

Oh no! Were you exposed to a sick penguin?


Yes, we call him "uncle al" though we all love synth uncle al best.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Standing by.

And I apologize to all you farkers, but I'll be here for the entire show all week. Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.


Oh no.
Hope it's not knocking you sideways
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I asked if she felt bad enough about it to turn off the bro country. She immediately punched the button to turn the radio off, and all was forgiven.


LOLOLOL.
Glad to hear the little fella's okay
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Standing by.

And I apologize to all you farkers, but I'll be here for the entire show all week. Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.

Oh no.
Hope it's not knocking you sideways


Nope, had some mild symptoms and feel fine now, but still testing positive.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Is everyone feeling under the weather this week?

djslowdive: Guess who found themselves in quarantine?!!! Yeehaw.


Don't type too hard. I don't want to catch anything through the interwebs...

Pista: socalnewwaver has been stricken with...strep throat.


Yikes! Not good for a dj. Well wishes to socalnewwaver.

And thanks Pista for taking over the reins. I promise I won't spitball you... much. :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church on a Tuesday?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get Well Soon, ya sickly bastards

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?
Great soundtrack with a recurring Bela Lugosi's Dead theme
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh.
Claudia's gone all wonky
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Uh oh.
Claudia's gone all wonky


I'm just going to sit here and listen to my cat snoring until showtime.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?
Great soundtrack with a recurring Bela Lugosi's Dead theme


Nope, not yet. I have been so behind on all my binge watching... will have to resume soon. Haven't even finished the curent season of What They Do in the Shadows. lol
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Uh oh.
Claudia's gone all wonky

I'm just going to sit here and listen to my cat snoring until showtime.


That used to be my favorite sound. Helped me sleep.

/I need another kitteh
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?
Great soundtrack with a recurring Bela Lugosi's Dead theme


Sellouts

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?
Great soundtrack with a recurring Bela Lugosi's Dead theme

Nope, not yet. I have been so behind on all my binge watching... will have to resume soon. Haven't even finished the curent season of What They Do in the Shadows. lol


Holy cow, I need another cup of coffee. Spelling and word mistakes ahoy!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh Claudia's pressing another button.
Everybody panic!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?


Highly recommended viewing:

Nobody- I didn't realize that Bob Odenkirk was so bad ass. Also anything with The RZA in it is good.

Pig- Nicholas Cage is John Wick, with a pig instead of a dog.

The Batman- Robert Pattison is the goth version of batman.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Worst PSA ever! Oh, wait, it's Sassie. All is forgiven.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I remember buying a Flash and The Pan album in the late 70's. Friends looked at me like I was stoned. Was I? Maybe, great album
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Um
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
errmmmm.......
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Pista: Uh oh.
Claudia's gone all wonky

I'm just going to sit here and listen to my cat snoring until showtime.

That used to be my favorite sound. Helped me sleep.

/I need another kitteh


Here's a fix for you.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ha ho, oooh
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: Anyone watching the new season of Russian Doll on netflix?

Highly recommended viewing:

Nobody- I didn't realize that Bob Odenkirk was so bad ass. Also anything with The RZA in it is good.

Pig- Nicholas Cage is John Wick, with a pig instead of a dog.

The Batman- Robert Pattison is the goth version of batman.


I just put Pig into my dvd q (yes, I still do dvds) Watched The Batman this past weekend.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somebody somewhere appears to have farked up.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably just as well that I didn't post the (assumed) playlist
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't remember the '80s sounding like this.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I don't remember the '80s sounding like this.


Although maybe they would have if I'd ever gotten into cocaine.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So is this my fault for being able to catch the entire show or scnw fault for getting strep?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pc_gator: The Batman- Robert Pattison is the goth version of batman.


I really liked Pattison's take. Unfortunately many in my movie watching party could not stop with the "when is he gonna sparkle?" comments.

/yes I hang out with dorks
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really don't know which button Claudia pressed but I wish she'd unpress it
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have a headache, so I'm gonna put on some ambient. Later, folks.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So is this my fault for being able to catch the entire show or scnw fault for getting strep?


All you. You kept missing your birthday show, now you get nothing but Disco. lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: pc_gator: The Batman- Robert Pattison is the goth version of batman.

I really liked Pattison's take. Unfortunately many in my movie watching party could not stop with the "when is he gonna sparkle?" comments.

/yes I hang out with dorks


He wasn't a bad Batman. But he was a terrible Bruce Wayne
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have a headache, so I'm gonna put on some ambient. Later, folks.


Have a nice day and all that
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
THEN COMES SILENCE - Strangers (Official Video)
Youtube cBxl9WhDnLE
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sorry folks. But, in my defence
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have a headache, so I'm gonna put on some ambient. Later, folks.


Brian Eno. Sometimes with Harold Budd.  My go to Ambient.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's the SOCALNEWWAVER? I mean we all know he's sick in bed, but

Where's the PASTforward?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I SPEAK MACHINE [LIVE] - Bloodletting - Gary Numan Intruder Tour North American Support
Youtube jrrFosFQFDY
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I have a headache, so I'm gonna put on some ambient. Later, folks.


Have a good chill
 
