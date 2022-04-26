 Skip to content
(AP News)   The UN would like to remind you that if you think the world is crap now, just wait ten years   (apnews.com) divider line
    PSA, Hazard, United Nations, Disaster, disaster-weary globe, Natural disasters, Disasters, Emergency management, Associated Press  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris warned us re-electing Obama would usher in 1000 Years of Darkness.  We're on like, year nine.  Be patient.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh good, we're doomed. Yay!
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The world is not Scottish NOW, so...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man, the One World Gov't is slacking on this New World Order thing.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sucks to live, anywhere....


//I'll take fire over hurricanes and tornadoes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I blame the Avengers for bringing all the blipped people back.
#thanosdidnothingwrong
 
Godscrack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The world is a vampire.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But Joe Manchin assured us that we're fine, we just need to use more coal.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But I vote
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, a runaway comet hasn't even cracked the moon yet and I'm waiting for my sexy sorceress girlfriend, loincloth, and fabulous sun sword.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've watched the UN do nothing for two months about a senseless war due to it's own hamstrung organization. The UN isn't going to be any more effective at climate control through press releases.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As an atmospheric scientist it has been hard not becoming an alcoholic these past twenty or so years. Now I just laugh at the stupidity of humanity and relish all the cool weird violent weather shiat I get to study.

We could completely stop burning fossil fuels and the planet would continue to warm from where it is now for quite a while. It would take tens of thousands of years for CO2 to relax back to pre-industrial values, if not longer.

We're not going to fix this, we're only going to respond to it. We're farked. If you think the current pandemic is bad, or that immigration is bad, well, oh boy Season 2030 of Earth gonna knock your socks off.

The best thing that could happen to the planet (the environment) would be for a gut-wrenchingly prolonged global depression along with another pandemic, one that takes out say half of the population. Nothing saying that won't happen anyway.

All that being said this does not mean we shouldn't give this problem a worldwide Manhattan Project style focus. We just won't, that's all! Rather than doing the easy thing, conserving and switching to renewables, ultra rich coonts will now tell you how they are going to geo-engineer us out of this. If we go that route I fully believe it will be the final inflection point for humanity as we tumble into extinction.

Have a nice day!
 
