(CNN)   "Beijing tests 20 million residents amid 'fast and furious' Omicron outbreak" - worst sequel ever   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Beijing, city officials, Monday morning, Chinese capital, mass Covid testing, Daily necessities, state media, Monday's front page  
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, how'd I miss that...

/subby
//sort of
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family testing is what matters.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, Tokyo Drift is still worse
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The next wave is here in the PNW. Weekly case rate in Snohomish County, WA:

April 4: 60
April 11: 69
April 18: 95
April 25: 151

Aka, over a 250% increase in case count in the last 3 weeks, and each weekly percentage increase is larger than the last. Hooray. 😐
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Live fish 'tested' for Covid-19 in Shanghai food market
Youtube U5X3WtL4lUc

don't forget the fish
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So we don't  need masks anymore?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: April 25: 151


OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: over a 250% increase in case count in the last 3 weeks


Thank God you didn't go from 0 to 1 case in the last three weeks. We'd be hearing you trying to count to infinity to alarm everyone with that!
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?


Do you know how math works
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?


Here we go...

Who ordered the Large Stupid?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: No, Tokyo Drift is still worse


Tokyo drift was fun and stupid. I recall 2 fast 2 furious being unwatchable.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: The next wave is here in the PNW. Weekly case rate in Snohomish County, WA:

April 4: 60
April 11: 69
April 18: 95
April 25: 151

Aka, over a 250% increase in case count in the last 3 weeks, and each weekly percentage increase is larger than the last. Hooray. 😐


Looks like I'm going to get to say "I told you so" to a bunch of people for my original prediction of the next wave coming in April. Any bets on the next one coming in July yet?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!


Go back and re-read my post, genius. You're missing one very important four-letter word.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just watched Fast and Furious 9. The only way to top the stunts and plot in this one is to reveal his Dom's mother was an alien and the gang has to save his home planet by stealing another planet from orbit.
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah National Geographic had a interesting article on BA.2 and the new wave of variants. Hope they are wrong.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?


People can see you not understanding how math works over there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Back to normal. LOL
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the GOP to win this fall and in 2024 so COVID will be over finally.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: So we don't  need masks anymore?


Nice rhetorical.

For their supposed liberty and self-determination, Americans are fiercely defensive about what rights guarantee an unfortunate fraction of them will likely die from _______ every year. Domestic enterprise doesn't raise a lobby until it's more than one in a thousand. Foreign interference only has to be compellingly imaginary.

Unless a mutation results in a change of virulence and incubation, no.
Omicron's transmissibility is astonishing. Talk about a delivery mechanism. It's off the charts.
Nature's capacity to surprise still dwarfs human efforts and the research about this pathogen will likely take years to tease apart how selection pressures and tinkering with gain of function were entirely independent or complementary.

The line from Contagion about a homeland security bureaucrat salivating to align a malicious actor and the potential to weaponize disease was one of a hundred questions the film framed: The birds are already doing that.
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?


I have a great deal for you. I'll give you $1000 right now and all you have to do is pay me over two weeks.

First day you only pay a dollar, second day $2, third day $4 and so one for 14 days. What do you say? We have a deal?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBFGeek: mrmopar5287: fatassbastard: April 25: 151

OH NO! A county with 800,000 residents has 151 cases of COVID-19!

How many are hospitalized vs. how many have the sniffles and a sore throat?

I have a great deal for you. I'll give you $1000 right now and all you have to do is pay me over two weeks.

First day you only pay a dollar, second day $2, third day $4 and so one for 14 days. What do you say? We have a deal?


Well at that progression rate, the whole world would be infected in less than a month, so, I'm on board. Let's get this chickenpox party started!
 
