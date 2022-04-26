 Skip to content
(Philly Voice)   Was it a black horse?   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Police, State police, Chester County, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, criminal investigation of the incident, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States, Cruelty to animals  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of those cowboys know how to use a lariat?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, that means someone won't go to college.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a significant loss of property for an Amish family. Whichever cop this had better documented the hell outta the incident or they will probably get fired.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When will it stop?

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size


There's a picture of the horse right in the article.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: That's a significant loss of property for an Amish family. Whichever cop this had better documented the hell outta the incident or they will probably get fired.


It's the equivalent of destroying a tractor.

Based on TFA-if the horse was injured, they could do it. Farmer may not like it, but that's the way it is.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, the son's about a pluraity of horses but still...

Goodbye Horses - Q Lazzarus
Youtube X_DVS_303kQ
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's the equivalent of destroying a tractor.

Based on TFA-if the horse was injured, they could do it. Farmer may not like it, but that's the way it is.


You think cops are allowed to destroy tractors they don't like?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Weaver95: That's a significant loss of property for an Amish family. Whichever cop this had better documented the hell outta the incident or they will probably get fired.

It's the equivalent of destroying a tractor.

Based on TFA-if the horse was injured, they could do it. Farmer may not like it, but that's the way it is.


Yeah, the Amish view horses as farm equipment. Killing one is no different than destroying a farmers tractor. These cops better have followed the rules because local Amish have enough political pull to actually force local cops to face consequences.
Amish tend to have a surprising amount of cash.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*song

\damnit...
 
detonator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Black Stallion | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube ODC7SOrRihE
 
