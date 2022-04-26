 Skip to content
Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists, or at least the ones who can face the soul-clenching horror of this thing
    lifelike child robot, Emergency medical services, First aid, signs of medical emergencies, experience  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero chance these will have a secondary market as RealDolls for pedophiles.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I WAS going to ask if they needed the entire body for dental training, but the video has the doll seizing so I guess the answer is yes.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My first thought was, "why would a dentist practice on a train? That would be the worst location to work". Then I woke up a little more.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was pedo blade runner creepy.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Video played with the audio auto-muted.  I didn't want to unmute and ruin the demonic shrieking coming from that thing that I was imagining.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Isn't this thing supposed to me making coffee in Yokohama?
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like how you can move the quotes to any word in the headline and it's still creepy:

Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists
'Lifelike' child robot helps train pediatric dentists
Lifelike child robot helps train 'pediatric' dentists
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
...aaand some basement dweller just married it.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dentist Robot Malfunctions, becomes aware
Youtube NNhMDEh7hRY
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear Subby

It's either "soul-killing" or "ass-clenching".
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: I like how you can move the quotes to any word in the headline and it's still creepy:

Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists
'Lifelike' child robot helps train pediatric dentists
Lifelike child robot helps train 'pediatric' dentists


Lifelike child robot helps "train" pediatric "dentists"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good times.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder how oft
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Zero chance these will have a secondary market as RealDolls for pedophiles.


Better them than a real kid though.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...darn it fark... I wonder how often the little robot is programned to bite the dentist.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why must we make these trips thru Uncanny Valley?

/as long as we don't make a stop in bat country...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
With the preview pic I was going to make a joke about "when his teeth scrape your clit" but then I made the mistake of watching the first few seconds of the vid and had to shut down my computer.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When my daughter was 5 I had to take her to the dentist. She would barely open her mouth. We had just watched The Dark Crystalso I told her to open her mouth like Fizzgig.

c.tenor.comView Full Size

That did the trick. Plus she didn't bite the dentist so it was a win all around.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: [preview.redd.it image 850x1109]


De plane!  De plane!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And some perv out there wants to fark it. Like that was their very first thought, not that it's creepy, but that they want to fark it.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 389x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


decider.comView Full Size
 
