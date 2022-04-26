 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   China erects 'COVID cages' in Shanghai as new cases emerge, leading infectious disease experts to wonder if they'll work better than the previous Ebola Boxes, Cholera Kennels, or Lyme Disease Coops   (abc7news.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Americans can't , won't, refuse to do 3 little things.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the coops were for bird flu.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's where a lot of people were living anyway.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile Americans can't , won't, refuse to do 3 little things.


Lock everyone up until they're screaming from windows over a lack of food?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing I'd rush out and buy is a battery-powered angle grinder.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they work better than Russian cope cages?

/though to be fair, any covid in those cages is likely to die
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Meanwhile Americans can't , won't, refuse to do 3 little things.

Lock everyone up until they're screaming from windows over a lack of food?


I don't understand why Trump didn't.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna break my COVID cage....and run

RIP Frisbee. You left too soon.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they should have bargained for western vaccines. Although to be fair, I was picturing them putting people in suspended cages along the main roads to starve and serve as examples for having covid or breaking quarrentine. So, there's that.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: The first thing I'd rush out and buy is a battery-powered angle grinder.


Rushing out would be the hard part. The easy part would be realizing you should have bought a real angle grinder and an extension cord.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Meanwhile Americans can't , won't, refuse to do 3 little things.

Lock everyone up until they're screaming from windows over a lack of food?


It's not like Jenny Craig and keto were doing any good.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they could build a wall or something .
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the WWE have Covid Cage matches now?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Maybe they could build a wall or something .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do the Lyme Disease Coops have two doors?

Because otherwise they'd be a Lyme Disease Sedan.

/ I'll show myself out
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reports are that thousands of people are being marched to these cages in cuffs.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The left seen taking notes.
 
Lexx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.


2/10.  Try harder, troll.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So glad I left china
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lexx: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.

2/10.  Try harder, troll.


Really there hasn't been an ongoing narrative here on Fark that something like this should be done?
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.


Don't make me post pics of Trump's immigrant kids in cages.

I will feed this troll no further
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lexx: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.

2/10.  Try harder, troll.

Really there hasn't been an ongoing narrative here on Fark that something like this should be done?


If it's an ongoing narrative, you can Google for Fark Covid threads and find a few good examples in 2-3 minutes. Go ahead and post it.

Yep, 2/10 indeed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fireclown: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.

Don't make me post pics of Trump's immigrant kids in cages.

I will feed this troll no further


I don't give a crap about trump, never did.  Nice attempt at a deflection though.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The left seen taking notes.


That's 6 hours in the shame closet. Don't fuss, just get in there. You remember the last time, right?
 
IDisME
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They need to start a Freedom Convoy.  That's proven to be effective.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile Americans can't , won't, refuse to do 3 little things.


We didn't have the best response, but I do rather like that the government isn't forcing us to stay home for weeks on end, over and over again, because they backed a shiat vaccine.

This is America. Wanna die? We'll let you.
 
