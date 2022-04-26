 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1986, an an electrical engineering experiment at the Chernobyl reactor #4 resulted in data that was not great, not terrible   (history.com) divider line
24
    More: Vintage, Chernobyl disaster, suffered radiation burns, opening days of the crisis, reactor's control rods, cover-up, Soviet Union, nuclear power station, Swedish authorities  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 1:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some have question if the duga radar array was somehow related to this experiment. Could have caused unexpected electrical fluctuations or other feedback.  Still, very bad day(s) indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Run by

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Had a friend whose entire PhD thesis was "well, this didn't work, either."

A negative result is still a result.

Chernobyl is just an extreme example of that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Merltech: Some have question if the duga radar array was somehow related to this experiment. Could have caused unexpected electrical fluctuations or other feedback.  Still, very bad day(s) indeed.

[Fark user image 850x478]


They pulled all the control rods out of the reactor and then when it started to chain out of control they shoved graphite (a neutron moderator) into the reactor.  Not sure that a radar site has anything to do with the kaboom that happens when you shove graphite into a reactor that is already way past its design output.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just watched the HBO documentary last month. I'd avoided it for a long time because it looked so sad & dismal. It was, too. But holy hell was it excellent.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey now it's a long term experiment ok?

/ it's a result, we can publish, that's what matters
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I felt so bad for the people showing up who had no idea what they were looking at or next to, for fear of making the government look bad.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: Some have question if the duga radar array was somehow related to this experiment. Could have caused unexpected electrical fluctuations or other feedback.  Still, very bad day(s) indeed.

[Fark user image 850x478]


No, it was interference from HAARP traveling back in time.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WyDave: Had a friend whose entire PhD thesis was "well, this didn't work, either."


His entire thesis?  You need to pad that out to at least 150 pages.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I just watched the HBO documentary last month.


Docudrama.  Aside from having actors instead of interviews, they fictionalized some important aspects.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: Merltech: Some have question if the duga radar array was somehow related to this experiment. Could have caused unexpected electrical fluctuations or other feedback.  Still, very bad day(s) indeed.

[Fark user image 850x478]

They pulled all the control rods out of the reactor and then when it started to chain out of control they shoved graphite (a neutron moderator) into the reactor.  Not sure that a radar site has anything to do with the kaboom that happens when you shove graphite into a reactor that is already way past its design output.



There were several operating regimes for that design of reactor that had crazy positive feedback loops.  Any poles on the right side of the plane are too many poles when you're talking about a large nuclear reactor.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WyDave: Had a friend whose entire PhD thesis was "well, this didn't work, either."

A negative result is still a result.



Not according to my thesis committee.  They don't give PhDs for Attempted Chemistry either.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So like B4.
He's not a great Data. But he's no Lore.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not an experiment.  A safety test - that failed, BTW.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Any poles on the right side of the plane are too many poles


Is that what happened to Polish Air Force Flight 101 in Smolensk?
 
RedComrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Oh I am sure its fine, the government would tell us if it was a problem.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RedComrade: 'Oh I am sure its fine, the government would tell us if it was a problem.'

[Fark user image image 850x478]


A great series. I'm going to watch it again.

The women's hair floating in the ionized air as they're watching the explosion... yikes.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thousands of people died horribly in the name of creating a first-rate HBO series? It must be one of those days pf the week ending in Y.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Merltech: Some have question if the duga radar array was somehow related to this experiment.


Really?  Who?  People with subject matter expertise?


Is this another "many people say"?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bondith: WyDave: Had a friend whose entire PhD thesis was "well, this didn't work, either."

A negative result is still a result.

Not according to my thesis committee.  They don't give PhDs for Attempted Chemistry either.


I had a prof who was awarded a PhD after his research disproved the very thing he was trying to prove.
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WyDave: Had a friend whose entire PhD thesis was "well, this didn't work, either."

A negative result is still a result.

Chernobyl is just an extreme example of that.


It worked fine.  The facility accomplished all power generation goals projected along the facility lifetime.

It just accomplished them in about fifty nanoseconds.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
3.6 decade anniversary?  Not great, not terrible.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was in the Navy nuclear power school later that year. It was a very interesting lesson on how people will do amazingly stupid shiat out of fear or pandering to power.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.