 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Did Russia open Pandora's Box while occupying Chernobyl? There's some glowing evidence that they did   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, Chernobyl plant, Radiation levels, nuclear power station, Russian invasion, International Atomic Energy Agency director, Russian forces, head of the UN  
•       •       •

1441 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The troops who occupied that area likely went home with significant levels of radiation exposure and can look forward to dying of cancer in a few years.
So that's nice.
 
RsquaredW
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get out of here stalker.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This viral marketing for STALKER 2 is getting out of hand...
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The powerplant is fine.

Digging in the Red Forest was not fine. Loosening all of that sedentary fallout is going to be triggering meters for years to come.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.


Checkmate.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.


Checkmate
 
Sasquach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.

Checkmate.


*tiny fist shakes*
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would take a Mirror article about Chernobyl more seriously if they didn't also regularly try to scare people about household products and asteroids that aren't going to hit Earth.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"radiation levels at the Chernobyl power plant are rising due to weeks of fighting"

It's like the slime in Ghostbusters 2 that feeds off of anger.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.
Checkmate.


Came for the Zapp Brannigan reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

madgonad: The powerplant is fine.

Digging in the Red Forest was not fine. Loosening all of that sedentary fallout is going to be triggering meters for years to come.


also taking souvenirs of cobalt-60 samples is just about the dumbest thing you can do.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/russian-soldiers-chernobyl-spent-month-060523418.html
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One upside to all of this is that the Russian soldiers who held Chernobyl have given it some glowing Yelp reviews.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The troops who occupied that area likely went home with significant levels of radiation exposure and can look forward to dying of cancer in a few years.
So that's nice.


Chernobyl staff said a bunch of the Russian soldiers were exhibiting signs of radiation poisoning so I don't think they'll need to wait years...
 
Creoena
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Prof. Frink: sigdiamond2000: The entire Pandora's Box is going to go up in flames like a house of dominoes.

Checkmate.

*tiny fist shakes*


Kiff, shake my fist.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Weaver95: The troops who occupied that area likely went home with significant levels of radiation exposure and can look forward to dying of cancer in a few years.
So that's nice.

Chernobyl staff said a bunch of the Russian soldiers were exhibiting signs of radiation poisoning so I don't think they'll need to wait years...


Not surprising. It's apparent that Russia was not prepared for this invasion.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: The troops who occupied that area likely went home with significant levels of radiation exposure and can look forward to dying of cancer in a few years.
So that's nice.


Or have already liquified in some secluded military ward somewhere, without their families noticing, and if the deaths are ever aknowleged it'll be "Nyet, ate bad ukranian potato, must avenge by blowing up fleeing refugee children schoolbus!".
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Kiff, shake my fist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pandora did not have a box. She had a jar or Pithos (ancient Greek equivalent of a jar).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wonder what the fallout of this will be? Probably cancer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: The powerplant is fine.

Digging in the Red Forest was not fine. Loosening all of that sedentary fallout is going to be triggering meters for years to come.


And not just some latrines or such.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/From the NYT
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Pandora did not have a box. She had a jar or Pithos (ancient Greek equivalent of a jar).


Were there pickles in it?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.