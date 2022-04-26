 Skip to content
(MSN)   Macron celebrates his victory in the French presidential race by giving a big middle finger to the guy who is his rival's biggest source of funds; sending some of France's best "shoot and scoot" artillery to Ukraine   (msn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Firing six rounds per minute over 40 kilometers (25 miles) or more, the truck-mounted Caesar cannons will allow Ukrainian crews to pound Russian troops from afar, then move and pound them again.

Mais oui: pound zhem, zhen move and pound zhem again.

Eet ees ze French way.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He had to defeat Putin's chosen candidate first.  That's pretty messed up.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if there was cheering in Zelenskeyys cabinet when they got the news of Macron winning.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Suck it, Vlad! Time for the Macron Missile Massacre!
 
