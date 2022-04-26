 Skip to content
(AP News)   Russia, which IS provoking WWIII, warns Ukraine not to "provoke" WWIII   (apnews.com)
    Ironic, World War II, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian advances, Russia, Ukrainian forces, meeting of officials, eastern Ukraine  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Comrades, just give us what we want, and no one needs to get hurt.

/Putin seems to think he's Lord Humongous
 
hej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just lie back and enjoy it.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm only a bully because you force me to be one by not giving me your lunch money voluntarily.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why does ukraine keep making russia attack them?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How exactly is Russia going to have a nuclear exchange with a country that has no nuclear weapons?

No matter, the nuclear threat is enough to give Putin lovers everywhere some cover.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like Russia can't even make good on their threats anymore.
Interesting.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it really a World War when it's just one country causing trouble, 2 dozen countries imposing sanctions and sending arms to the victim, and the rest of the world just watches clips posted on TikTok?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Stop hitting yourself, why are you hitting yourself?"
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Sounds like Russia can't even make good on their threats anymore.
Interesting.


All they've done since this "special operation" started is biatch about how the rest of the world isn't buying the BS they've been trying to sell.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Russian-Ukraine show was lots of fun at first, but now it's getting old and it's not even midway through it's first season. I mean just look at this shiatty dialogue "Don't provoke WWII", "You want nuclear war? Don't make us mad!", "You see that angry shirtless man at end of table, he is dynamite monkey, don't provoke him!" FFS, they really need a better writing department. Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Stop Invading yourself! Stop Invading yourself!"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Is it really a World War when it's just one country causing trouble, 2 dozen countries imposing sanctions and sending arms to the victim, and the rest of the world just watches clips posted on TikTok?


It is once the cloud drifts.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Da Comrades, just give us what we want, and no one needs to get hurt.

/Putin seems to think he's Lord Humongous


But I was assured that if you act complacent and show no resistance but give your attacker what they want, they won't hurt you and just take what they want and leave, and that robbery doesn't deserve a death sentence, etc. etc.  I was assuredof this.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Why does ukraine keep making russia attack them?


They dress provocatively.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey Russia, the sooner you depose that necrotic little dwarf who's running your country into the dirt, the sooner you'll be welcome in the rest of the world again.
 
wage0048
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every single person who wears or has ever worn a Russian military uniform deserves to die, preferably very painfully.

Everyone who supports Putin deserves to die.  Everyone who supports Putin's genocide in Ukraine deserves to die.

If everyone in each of those categories above committed suicide today, the world would be a much better place.

There are no exceptions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Russia,

Go fu*k yourself.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: TommyDeuce: Da Comrades, just give us what we want, and no one needs to get hurt.

/Putin seems to think he's Lord Humongous

But I was assured that if you act complacent and show no resistance but give your attacker what they want, they won't hurt you and just take what they want and leave, and that robbery doesn't deserve a death sentence, etc. etc.  I was assuredof this.


Problems arise when what they want is to rob, rape and kill you.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Is it really a World War when it's just one country causing trouble, 2 dozen countries imposing sanctions and sending arms to the victim, and the rest of the world just watches clips posted on TikTok?


Well, subby didn't say we were engaged in a world war, only that Russia is provoking one.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief


Isn't that the guy in charge of belarus?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guesstimates on how long Pootie Poot continues breathing ??? Coup coup ca-choo Mr. Putin, hell holds a place for those who kill, kill, kill... Hey, hey, hey....


mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Kit Fister: TommyDeuce: Da Comrades, just give us what we want, and no one needs to get hurt.

/Putin seems to think he's Lord Humongous

But I was assured that if you act complacent and show no resistance but give your attacker what they want, they won't hurt you and just take what they want and leave, and that robbery doesn't deserve a death sentence, etc. etc.  I was assuredof this.

Problems arise when what they want is to rob, rape and kill you.


That's what I keep saying, but that doesn't seem to matter to the anti-self-defense types.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Stop Invading yourself! Stop Invading yourself!"


This no nut November propaganda is getting out of hand
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief


They had one, but he got written out of the show by American voters at the end of last season.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gshepnyc: indy_kid: Is it really a World War when it's just one country causing trouble, 2 dozen countries imposing sanctions and sending arms to the victim, and the rest of the world just watches clips posted on TikTok?

Well, subby didn't say we were engaged in a world war, only that Russia is provoking one.


oH, we're in a world war all right, with everything save for us having troops on the ground fighting with Ukraine.
 
kab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So who's still buying gas / oil from Russia while still finger-wagging against this invasion?  Stop aiding the enemy.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The Russian-Ukraine show was lots of fun at first, but now it's getting old and it's not even midway through it's first season. I mean just look at this shiatty dialogue "Don't provoke WWII", "You want nuclear war? Don't make us mad!", "You see that angry shirtless man at end of table, he is dynamite monkey, don't provoke him!" FFS, they really need a better writing department. Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief


Eurotrip was a much better movie about crazy European vacation antics.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you continue to fight you may survive. If you give up now we can kill you all much quicker.
Hell of a choice there.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The Russian-Ukraine show was lots of fun at first, but now it's getting old and it's not even midway through it's first season. I mean just look at this shiatty dialogue "Don't provoke WWII", "You want nuclear war? Don't make us mad!", "You see that angry shirtless man at end of table, he is dynamite monkey, don't provoke him!" FFS, they really need a better writing department. Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief


Russian Poochie.

A tractor ran over him on his way back to his home planet.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: The Exit Stencilist: Perhaps they can bring in an frenemy for Putin whose support he badly needs, but who constantly acts as his foil to mix things up a bit and a bit of comic relief

Isn't that the guy in charge of belarus?


His episodes got very low ratings, notice how he's got sidelined right away.
We did get one good meme out of him at least

No, I'm thinking it's time the Putin releases the top secret Soviet Era project to create a Cyborg-Stalin.
Cyborg-Stalin will head the Russian Invasion and be Putin's most trusted advisor. That is until it's revealed that Cyborg-Stalin prefers the pronouns "Them/They", enjoys watching Queer Eye and doesn't really get what all this stuff with Ukraine is all about, but knows they really need to get into Bitcoin like yesterday
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This might be a good time to remind Russia that the US is the only country that actually has used a nuclear weapon in a war.  Also, that weapon usage was authorized by a Democratic President and the nuclear weapons program was created by a Democratic President.
 
Gonz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia making threats is funny. A John Deere dealership could apparently deal a fatal blow to their military, and they're still acting like Billy Badassovich.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Putin is just terrified that Ukraine didn't just roll over. He's not going to start WWIII with a military that would be shredded like a coconut by a military with an over the horizon kill capability.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: This might be a good time to remind Russia that the US is the only country that actually has used a nuclear weapon in a war.  Also, that weapon usage was authorized by a Democratic President and the nuclear weapons program was created by a Democratic President.


Or it might not be.
 
Lexx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm guessing what Russia is trying to say is that if they don't easily capture Ukraine, they're going to up the ante to such a degree that the rest of the world will step in, thus provoking WW3.  Basically "Let us conquer you.  If you don't, there will be a war."
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You and what army, Vlad?

Literally.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WW III how? We have seen that in conventional war, Russia is a paper tiger. A nuclear war can only end in the utter destruction of Russia. Russian leadership knows these facts better than I do. Talk of world war by them is talking about their destruction.
When a Russian official says X, he may mean X, he may mean the opposite of X, or he may mean Y and is talking about X as a distraction.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"All we want is for you to lie back and enjoy this invasion. You just stop resisting and no one else has to die, except your President, his Cabinet, your top military leaders, and a whole lot of journalists, teachers, and public officials. Just let us come in, relocate your people to Siberia, and take your land and intact infrastructure, and we promise we won't leave you on the tundra without food or water. Swearsies."
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's not a good look going forward to be laying out the nuclear threat for nonexistential problems
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They say Russia wants Donbas for it's potential oil and gas.  It makes sense that what they want is underground as there won't be much left above ground.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this point, I'd be surprised if the US did not have updated plans on how, and how much, to nuke Russia.

I'd also be surprised if the US did not have assets in position to do so.

It's the obvious response to repeat threats.  Even if Russia is probably bluffing, it's only good planning to formulate a response to various scenarios beforehand.

Incidentally, the US removed it's ban on "backpack nukes" almost two decades ago.  And during the cold war, we had "green light teams" with "backpack nukes" that were trained to infiltrate and set off a small nuclear device.  I'm just guessing here, but I wouldn't be surprised if that's one of the possible responses.  It's less likely than an ICBM to trigger a disproportionate response, and it's a smaller nuke.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark you and your Scooby Doo "ooga booga" bullshiat, Ivan.
 
