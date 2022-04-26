 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   How do you do, fellow kids? 🌿 🍪 🍪 🍪 🍪 🍪 💊 🎱 🪦   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  There's an emoji for Xanax?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Wait.  There's an emoji for Xanax?


Ok... wait again... there is no emoji for Xanax... but it does get better.  This is hilarious:

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/OPCK_2.0_Emoji%20Codes-Poster.pdf

(Yes, it's a PDF)
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Sorry, son - I don't speak cartoon. Can you use your words or are those not taught in schools anymore?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, this is dumb. Drug dealers arent corporations. They dont have to constantly expand their customer base to satisfy shareholders. All a drug dealer has to do to sell drugs is say "I've got drugs" and someone will buy them.

Gotta love the media whipping up fear that drug dealers are actively targeting kids in high school. I bought all my drugs from kids I went to school with, not some random weirdo on the internet.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug dealers using emojis to target teens....

Shouldn't that be "teens with drugs for sale talk to other teens who want drugs using emojis"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...even on the football field."

Well, I never. Isn't that where they all go to pray?

When will this madness stop?

It didn't stop when my friend Becky choked to death on a marijuana, that's for sure.

Poor, poor Becky...
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: downstairs: Wait.  There's an emoji for Xanax?

Ok... wait again... there is no emoji for Xanax... but it does get better.  This is hilarious:

https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-12/OPCK_2.0_Emoji%20Codes-Poster.pdf

(Yes, it's a PDF)


They'll make sh*t up solely to get more funding.  So no real surprise that they have this.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got those blue tops
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know that language evolves, but for the life of my I'm flummoxed as to how:

"Drug dealers using emojis to target teens"

has changed from:

"Teens want drugs and will use any communication method available to try to not get caught buying them."
 
Dwedit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh BS.

I've had more than a few friends who were drug dealers.  Guess what they didn't do?  Advertise or seek out customers in any way.

This is right up there with DARE when I was in 8th grade telling us that dealers would give you a drug for free to "get you hooked" and then charge you.

/still waiting on my free drugs
 
Resin33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So many kids are going to get in trouble because their parents are too stupid to realize drugs aren't the ONLY reason kids use these emojis.

Also, this really stinks of the "flavored vapes are to lure in the kids, adults only use tobacco flavors".
 
Resin33
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Oh BS.

I've had more than a few friends who were drug dealers.  Guess what they didn't do?  Advertise or seek out customers in any way.

This is right up there with DARE when I was in 8th grade telling us that dealers would give you a drug for free to "get you hooked" and then charge you.

/still waiting on my free drugs


Last week my dealer was dropping off some weed and he offered me a free sample of his mushrooms. Just like they warned me about in 5th grade!
 
log_jammin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
rainbow parties and satanic daycare centers.
 
Skids [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm still getting texts from people trying to sell me eggplants.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thankfully I play D&D. I can just use my dark magic spells to conjure up some drugs. Hail Satan!

..... and rock & roll
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This isn't another gel bracelet panic. If you see a smile emoji it means your teen has tried drugs. A wink means they sell, and the avacado means they will trade sex.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

downstairs: Wait.  There's an emoji for Xanax?


 🛌 or 💤
 
djfitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow, next thing they'll tell me those escorts don't actually want 100 roses.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you have to find customers you are a terrible drug dealer.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: [Fark user image 339x562]


Yeah, that's her!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Oh BS.

I've had more than a few friends who were drug dealers.  Guess what they didn't do?  Advertise or seek out customers in any way.

This is right up there with DARE when I was in 8th grade telling us that dealers would give you a drug for free to "get you hooked" and then charge you.

/still waiting on my free drugs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The movie was really about drugs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is something that informed parents are already aware of.  I was looking through my daughter's text last week and I saw a string of drug emojis so I tied a pair of shoes together by the laces and through them over the telephone line in front of my house so that drug dealers would think I killed a gang member and they'd be too scared to sell drugs in my neighborhood.  It's working so far.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So now even drug dealers are acting like THOTs online?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Surprised these haven't been mentioned. Drug dealers have been advertizing this way for decades.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: This is something that informed parents are already aware of.  I was looking through my daughter's text last week and I saw a string of drug emojis so I tied a pair of shoes together by the laces and through them over the telephone line in front of my house so that drug dealers would think I killed a gang member and they'd be too scared to sell drugs in my neighborhood.  It's working so far.


And then,. after all that trouble, she'll go to the Malt Shop, and meet a guy with a pencil thin mustache, in a zoot suit.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So now it's something else, and the kids are all laughing at this ancient warning.

/ K, Pops
// so unhip that thiere lucky thiere bums don't fall off.
/// This is called thinning the herd. The survivors go on to suspect thiere children of doing the same.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: This is something that informed parents are already aware of.  I was looking through my daughter's text last week and I saw a string of drug emojis so I tied a pair of shoes together by the laces and through them over the telephone line in front of my house so that drug dealers would think I killed a gang member and they'd be too scared to sell drugs in my neighborhood.  It's working so far.


You're a good and decent parent! Please, for the love of God, check into your son's bandanna collection (they are used as codes for the ghey) also, as mentioned above, bracelets. When you check their phones you may see words spelled with letters too, like this: c4n u r34d 7h15? That's another one of the codes they use to meet up and smoke the weed.

Do they play video games? If so, it's probably too late.

Thank you for your hard work to keep the children safe!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: "...even on the football field."

Well, I never. Isn't that where they all go to pray?

When will this madness stop?

It didn't stop when my friend Becky choked to death on a marijuana, that's for sure.

Poor, poor Becky...


She even had the good hair! But marihuana took it all away from her!
 
