(Daily Star)   North Korean despot Kim Jong-Un says he is 'prepared' to use NK's nuclear arsenal in his upcoming parade of his military force. Subby still trying to figure out why he would want to nuke his own parade   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Nuclear weapon, nuclear forces, military parade, North Korea, 90th anniversary of North Korea, Intercontinental ballistic missile, Nuclear disarmament, chilling remarks  
301 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably has one of his uncles as Grand Marshal of the parade, subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rattle, your toys, little man.  No one cares about you.  Maybe you can be friends with the new Russian hermit kingdom.  You can go around picking on non-nuclear countries.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'd out loud at your headline, Subby.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's taking Rads for Brad, his Tears for Fears cover band, way to serious.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shh, subby. Never interrupt an enemy when he's making a mistake.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False flag operation?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim: "I want a nuclear warhead right there in the center of the parade."Nork poorly paid, educated, and trained missile operator: "ok" *enters targeting coordinates*
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His arsenal of cardboard cut outs?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's his political party, he can fry if he wants to.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lack of soft pretzels.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rattle, your toys, little man.  No one cares about you.  Maybe you can be friends with the new Russian hermit kingdom.  You can go around picking on non-nuclear countries.


What we need to do is instigate a war between Kimmie and Putine. Let these silly farcical countries work out their penis measuring contest with each other, instead of useful countries.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a trombone player who has played many parades, I've pretty-much wanted to nuke every g'damn one of them.
Ever try to play music while trying NOT to march through road apples (horse buns) on the road?
And don't get me started on the stuck-up attitudes of those fair queens!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: As a trombone player who has played many parades, I've pretty-much wanted to nuke every g'damn one of them.
Ever try to play music while trying NOT to march through road apples (horse buns) on the road?
And don't get me started on the stuck-up attitudes of those fair queens!


At least your trombone wasn't rusty?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking the rocket launcher challenge?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quantumbunny: Marcus Aurelius: Rattle, your toys, little man.  No one cares about you.  Maybe you can be friends with the new Russian hermit kingdom.  You can go around picking on non-nuclear countries.

What we need to do is instigate a war between Kimmie and Putine. Let these silly farcical countries work out their penis measuring contest with each other, instead of useful countries.


And a few stray nukes land in China, the earth's trash will have effectively been taken out.
 
dascott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It'll work this time. Kim Jong Un will finally get... whatever the fark it is he is trying to get from all this.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's okay, sweetie. You're still in the top 10 Most Hated Dictators in the World right now
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Put it away, before I take it away" - 3rd grade teacher MRS. Robinson
 
pheelix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course it's possible that Kim Jong Un might nuke his own parade. Given their standard of living, one could argue the only thing Kim hates more than the North Korean people is the Sea of Japan.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The North Korean Twitter account still doing fine.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"For you! The bomb, for yoooooooouu!"

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oh crap."
 
