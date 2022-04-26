 Skip to content
(Fox 6 Birmingham)   Alabama discovers a way to create an even worse environment for public school employees   (wbrc.com)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A company I worked for direct deposited paychecks for three months after I quit.  They sent a letter that asked me to repay the money.  I ignored it.

Then they sent a registered letter that I am just going to assume said the same thing, because I never signed for it.  I never heard from them again.  I guess someone did the math for lawyer's fees and decided fark it, it isn't worth our time.  The money is still sitting in an investment account, I wasn't going to spend it, just in case they got serious about wanting it back, it's been fifteen years, so I feel safe now.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel this is a screw up on the part of the School board.      Did they have a sit down during the exit interview to explain the salary difference with HR?


I would argue that it is the School Superintendent that should be on the hook.

deanis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Haha, fark off school.

Better teach your payroll people how to do the maths.

/but Alabama
//so.....
///threes
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chilton County lunchroom manager Christie Payne

There's an economical solution to this.

The Simpsons - Nightmare Cafeteria
Endus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time to dig out the contracts and such.

If the school offered them the salary in question, in writing, and only later realized that they shouldn't have, the school's in the legal wrong and has to suck it up.  If they fark it up and think you've got additional years of service (as in one case in TFA), and offer you the bump-up, and you sign off on it, that's their error, not yours, and they're (legally speaking) boned. Pointing to their normal pay policies won't cut it, because that's just underscoring the mistake they made, not that there was anything hinky in the employee accepting the offer.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is more common than most realize. The opposite also happens. Ask me how I know? I work for a county board of education in Alabama.

I was a substitute employee. I worked every day all over the system for other people who wanted days off or in emergency situations. But by being a "temporary" employee I was not given year around pay nor insurance etc.

Well I was hired in full time in March. School let out in May. I didnt receive a check for June...then July...then August. Also the state kept denying my application for medical insurance. Nobody could figure it out. The old biatch that shouldve retired 20 yrs prior told me I had done something wrong when applying for my insurance and that I was not entitled to summer pay.

Turns out SHE had somehow knocked my file behind a file cabinet. They found it the day after she retired when they were moving her stuff out. Then when they put my info in it put me as a new hire at that time. Not when I was actually hired in.  I went without my medical insurance for 17 mos. All my fault according to her. But it turns out that without putting in my new hire info the state checked when I applied and saw I wasnt listed as a full time employee therefore no insurance. Payroll same deal.

Its been 11 years. Ive tried to collect those 3 mos pay every school year. Nothing so far. I did get my retirement backed up to my actual hire date though. When I retire in 4 yrs they will then get a lawyer asking for it plus interest etc.

Dont count on the AEA to do jack shiat for you if youre in education and in Alabama. I complained weekly and they never even questioned them as far as I know.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, start paying them back. In good faith. I suggest 8.95 a month.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This is what lawyers and courts are for.  But it may be too late now to sue.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once got a notice from HR that I had been overpaid on my overtime, the total amount came to about $4000 and they wanted it back.  However, my VP was very happy with my work (I made him look really good compared to the other VPs) so he authorized the overpayment.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have no idea why anyone would want to become a teacher in this country anymore.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I have no idea why anyone would want to become a teacher in this country a red stateanymore.


General circumstances for teachers are much more favorable in blue states.
 
Kinan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We had a use it or lose it policy for vacation once and one week, zap! Week's vacation wiped off the books. Complained to boss who let me write an 80 hour timecard next week. Good times.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
caljar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This happens from time to time in almost all businesses, only they don't write a newspaper article about it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

When I'm owed money an employer won't pay, I just steal everything that isn't nailed down to reimburse myself.
 
eagles95
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well, start paying them back. In good faith. I suggest 8.95 a month.


in rubles
 
