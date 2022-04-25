 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "No, officer, I'm not drunk. But there's a good chance that my car might be"   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Carbon dioxide, Greenhouse gas, Methane, Biofuel, high-value use, Fossil fuel, Martin Tangney, biofuel scientist  
•       •       •

1010 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 44 bottles of Scotch whisky are shipped around the globe every second,

That seems like a really inefficient way to do it.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 44 bottles of Scotch whisky are shipped around the globe every second

they forgot to add: to my house.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Effluent Engine by NK Jemisin already did something like this and was way more fun!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I already have to smell the French fry smell of the cars that run on old cooking oil, now this?
Now I'll be hungry AND thirsty.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats EU. Enjoy your reduced gas mileage, poor performance, and expensive car repairs.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's impulsive just to shoot someone like that. Sounds ADHD.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: That's impulsive just to shoot someone like that. Sounds ADHD.


JFC what palnet am i on today. It's my car.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When your self-driving car OS was written by a functional alcoholic
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB: I accidentally broke a fresh bottle of Knob Creek bourbon in my car and it saturated the floorboards. It reeked of bourbon for months. If I was pulled over the cop would be justified in saying I smell alcohol. So that was the one time I could use the "I am sober but my car is drunk" defense
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.