 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 62 of WW3: Orcs still storming the steel plant, rockets rain down on Kharkov, and Germany does an about face and pledges to send anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine. Tag is for Scholz who needs to get with the West or GTFO   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
48
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 9:06 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To head off the 'Why May9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

While fires inside Russia may be caused by the resistance or negligence, they may also be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect him to escalate things inside his own country or in Ukraine in the days before May 9.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some more stuff going boom in Transnitria.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-04-26/military-unit-in-moldovan-breakaway-region-hit-by-terrorist-attack-media
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YO ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

i.imgur.comView Full Size


The UN is investigating 300 unlawful killings in Ukraine, the head of its monitoring mission in the country Matilda Bogner told CNN Tuesday.
Speaking on CNN Newsroom, Bogner relayed the scale of civilian atrocities the mission has documented throughout the war so far, including cases of sexual violence and arbitrary detentions.
So far the mission has documented up to 5,000 civilian casualties, Bogner said, noting the actual number will be "thousands" higher. Currently the UN is investigating 150 cases of enforced disappearances.
"Again, the number of cases are higher than that, these are just the cases that we have sufficient information about to already look into," she said.
"We are hearing in some of the areas occupied by the Russian Federation, that they are targeting people who have pro Ukrainian views. For example, local officials, activists, human rights defenders, sometimes journalists who they consider have pro Ukrainian views are being detained. They often disappear. Some have been released, which is good, but others have since been found dead.
"We are also trying to document cases of sexual violence. Unfortunately it's very difficult to get full information. Victims usually are not willing to speak in areas that are unsafe, when they haven't had services provided to them.
"So it is very important that these services are provided, that people are able to have access, and move to safer areas. And it's only when that happens that we will start to get the full picture of what's really going on in the country."
"We should reflect on how the vortex of geopolitical conflicts has risen again in Europe, more than 30 years after the end of the Cold War," Wang said.
VHTS Commentary:F&ck off, Wang.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday the situation around Ukraine "has become a catalyst" for "a great number of problems," and therefore Russia responded "expeditiously" to the request by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for talks.
"We definitely appreciate your desire to have another round of talks at this hard time," Lavrov told Guterres at the beginning of a meeting in Moscow aimed to discuss the situation in Ukraine and its global impact.
Lavrov said the meeting between Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin later Tuesday "emphasizes the significance that we attach to our contacts with the United Nations."
Guterres told Lavrov, "we are extremely interested" in finding ways to create conditions for effective dialogue, for a ceasefire "as soon as possible" and "conditions for a peaceful solution."
"I know today we are facing a complex situation in Ukraine, different interpretations about what is happening in Ukraine, but that does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimize the suffering of people," Guterres said.
"These are also very deep interests that I have in the present moment -- to do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible, and to do everything possible to minimize the suffering of the people and to address the impacts of the vulnerable populations" in other parts of the world as well that have been impacted by the war.
"It is very important to support all countries around the world in relation to food, in relation to energy, in relation to finance," Guterres said.
VHTS Commentary:F&ck off, Lavrov.

A third mass grave has been found near Mariupol, the mayor of the besieged southeastern city told Ukrainian television Tuesday.
In addition to mass graves uncovered in the villages of Mangush and Vynohradne, "now we see there is another one," said Vadym Boichenko.
New satellite imagery has shown a mass grave at the village of Staryi Krym, according to the Telegram channel of the city authorities.
The images showed excavated trenches on the territory of the Old Crimean cemetery, the city council said on Telegram.
They appeared on March 24, after the village was occupied by the Russians, and were about 60 to 70 meters long, the council said.
By April 7, according to new imagery, part of the trenches had been covered, the council said, and the burial area had grown.
"New trenches were recorded on April 24. The length of the mass grave has increased to more than 200 meters," it said.
Boichenko accused Russian forces of involving the local population in mass burials in exchange for food.
"They [the locals] told us that you have to work 'hours' to have food and water. Now there is not enough humanitarian aid in Mariupol so people are forced to do it," he said on Telegram.
CNN is unable to confirm the city's account of the mass graves. The images, from Planet Labs, were first reported by Radio Free Europe (RFE/RL) on Monday.
CNN has reviewed satellite imagery purportedly showing mass graves at Vynohradne, but it is unclear beyond the disturbance of the ground what may have transpired there.
Last week, Ukrainian officials identified the location of mass graves at Manhush near Mariupol after the publication of satellite images collected by and analyzed by Maxar Technologies.
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor Mariupol, posted about the mass grave at Manhush on Telegram on Thursday.
"As a result of a long search and identification of places of mass burial of dead Mariupol residents, we established the fact of arrangement and mass burial of the dead Mariupol residents in the village of Manhush," he wrote.
Andriushchenko -- who is not in Mariupol but has served as a clearinghouse for information from inside the besieged city -- said Russian forces had dug several mass graves, each measuring about 30 meters (around 100 feet), in Manhush, a town around 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the west of Mariupol.
On Tuesday Boichenko repeated that some 20,000 residents of Mariupol had died since the beginning of the invasion.
"The situation in Mariupol remains extremely difficult," he said. "Enemy artillery shells our fortress Azovstal," the steel plant where Ukrainian troops and civilians are holed up.
"There are women and children inside. Ceasefire is needed to begin the evacuation. Unfortunately, there is no ceasefire," Boichenko said. "People are running out of food, there is almost no drinking water. This is a humanitarian catastrophe."
VHTS Commentary:Defenders still not being mopped up.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that Russia's invasion and atrocities in Ukraine are "indefensible" as Russia has bombed hospitals and left children "traumatized."
"Russia's invasion is indefensible and so are Russian atrocities," Austin said, speaking from Ramstein US Air Base in Germany, where the US is hosting Ukraine-focused defense talks.
"We all start today from a position of moral clarity -- Russia is waging a war of choice to indulge the ambitions of one man.
"Ukraine is fighting a war of necessity to defend its democracy, its sovereignty and its citizens."
Austin explained that the "stakes" of the war reach "beyond Ukraine and even beyond Europe," before calling Russia's invasion "baseless, reckless and lawless."
"It is an affront to the rules-based international order, it is a challenge to free people everywhere. As we see this morning, nations of good will from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's imperial aggression. And that's the way it should be."
Austin was speaking as part of his visit to Europe alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Austin said his recent trip to Kyiv"reinforced" his "admiration" for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win. And so does everyone here," he said. "Ukraine needs our help to win today and they will still need our help when the war is over."
He added: "My Ukrainian friends, we know the burden that you all carry. And we know, and you should know, that all of us have your back. And that's why we are here today -- to strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy.
"We are all here because of Ukraine's courage, because of the innocent civilians that have been killed, and because of the suffering that your people still endure. Your country has been ravaged, your hospitals have been bombed, your citizens have been executed, your children have been traumatized."
Some background:Austin and Blinken traveled to Kyiv over the weekend, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge US support in the war and announce that US diplomats would be returning to Ukraine.
On Monday, speaking at a news conference at an undisclosed location in Poland near the Ukrainian border, the top US officials insisted that Russia was failing in its Ukraine incursion, with Austin explicitly saying that the US wants to see Russia's military capabilities weakened.


Germany will deliver Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday.
The move was announced by German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht at Ramstein US Airforce base, the ministry tweeted.
VHTS Commentary:Scholz must have finally caved.


Two radio towers in Moldova's unrecognized breakaway territory of Transnistria were damaged by explosions in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Transnistrian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.
"In the early morning of April 26, two explosions occurred in the village of Mayak, Grigoriopol district: the first at 6:40 and the second at 7:05," the statement said.
"Law enforcers and Transnistrian emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene...As of 9 am (local) the two most powerful [radio] antennas are known to be out of order," it continued, adding that a bomb squad from the Ministry of Defense was undertaking an "investigation."
No radio tower staff or local residents were hurt, according to the ministry.
The site where the explosions occurred is known as the Transnistrian radio and television center, which was built in the 1960s and is one of 14 Soviet-era radio transmitting centers, the statement said.
No information was given about the cause of the explosions.
On Monday, a series of explosions were heard near the Ministry of State Security building in Transnistria's capital Tiraspol, Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.
Ukraine described those blasts as a planned provocation by the Russian security services.
Some background:Transnistria is a breakaway republic in eastern Moldova that borders Ukraine. It has a population of nearly 500,000 and is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.
Russia has maintained a military presence in Transnistria since the early 1990s.
Last week, a top Russian general said Russia intended to establish "full control" over southern Ukraine during the second phase of its invasion, adding that doing so would give its forces access to Transnistria.
The self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria - which has its own constitution, military, currency and flag but has never been recognized by the international community - could be pulled into Russia's war in Ukraine.
A top Russian general said last week that the military is aiming for "full control" over the eastern Donbas region and southern Ukraine -- and to gain access to Transnistria, the breakaway territory in the neighboring country of Moldova.
TASS quoted the acting commander of Russia's Central Military District Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev as saying the goal was to create a land corridor between Donbas and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
On Monday, there were explosions in Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria, which Ukraine's Defense Ministry called a "planned provocation" by the Russian secret services.
Here's what you need to know about Transnistria, and why it's important to Russia.
A separatist statelet:Transnistria is a narrow sliver of land about 1,350 square miles in size, sandwiched between Ukraine and the rest of Moldova -- only a little larger than Rhode Island, the smallest state in the US.
It is home to about half a million people, most of whom are Russian-speaking.
Some history:Transnistria declared independence from the former Soviet republic of Moldova following a two-year war (1990-1992) that erupted during the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The Russians stepped in to back Transnistria but never recognized it as an independent state. The conflict between the Moldovan government and the separatists ended in a ceasefire in 1992 -- but about 1,500 Russian troops have remained in Transnistria since then.
Russia eyeing Transnistria:The statement by Maj. Gen. Minnekaev, laying out Russia's strategy for the "second phase" of the war, prompted immediate alarm from Moldovan authorities, who summoned the Russian ambassador.
The statements about Transnistria are "unfounded and contradict the position of the Russian Federation supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders," said the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration.
It added that during the meeting with the Russian ambassador, Moldovan officials reiterated that the country was a "neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."
Role in the war:Some military analysts suspect Russia plans to lean on Transnistria for logistical support -- and to take advantage of its strategic position, to establish a land corridor along the Black Sea to capture the port city of Odesa.


Russian forces have stepped up their offensive in both the south and east of the country -- but resistance has been able to push back in some locations, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.
"Russian troops have launched an offensive in all directions," said Alexei Arestovych, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Ukrainian television.
Russian forces are focusing particularly on the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk towns in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, and on Kryvyi Rih in the southern Kherson region, he said.
The Russians have held Kherson since the early days of the invasion, and have been trying to push northward from there.
Russia is also continuing to build up troops in the northeast, intended to partially blockade the heavily hit city of Kharkiv, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday.
It added that Russian forces had tried unsuccessfully to launch attacks elsewhere in the Donetsk region.
"Over the past 24 hours, six enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, four tanks, five artillery systems, thirteen units of armored vehicles, fifteen units of motor vehicles, two tankers and one anti-aircraft gun have been destroyed," the General Staff said.
Russian troops are also conducting an offensive to the south, in the region of Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff said. Ukrainian forces have struck back, destroying a Russian ammunition depot, the military leadership said, claiming that some 70 Russian soldiers had been killed and that the Russians also suffered losses in two settlements south of Kryvyi Rih.
CNN cannot independently verify these figures.
In the same region, the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Infantry said Russian forces had again tried to advance toward the city of Mykolaiv with increased shelling and artillery - but two attacks "were repelled by our units, including the destruction of tanks and an APC (military vehicle)," it said. "The rest of the forces retreated under our fire to the previous positions."

Weeks after first occupying the major Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russian troops have taken control of the Kherson City Council, according to two members of the city government.
Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said on his Facebook that on Monday night, "armed men entered the building of the Kherson City Council, took the keys and replaced our guards with their own."
Addressing rumors that the Ukrainian flag that flew over city council had also been taken down, Kolykhaev noted that the flag was still flying over the building when he left.
Yuri Sobolevsky, Kherson regional deputy, described the incident on his Facebook page as a "seizure," saying it was "unfortunately, quite expected."
"Kherson's city hall was 'allowed' to function in a reduced format for a while, but that time seems to be over, too," Sobolevsky continued

Two days ahead of Russia's plans to stage a referendum in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed his people's refusal to give their backing to Russia's occupying forces.
"People [in occupied towns] have showed with their protest their attitude toward the occupiers; [they have] showed that Ukraine will definitely win," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday.
"Russia wants to stage a sham 'referendum' somewhere on our land? Even if they try, it will be as shameful as everything else that was "created" in Moscow to support the occupation of Ukraine," he added.
Russian occupation:Russia has announced it will hold a vote in the southern region of Kherson - which It has occupied since the opening weeks of the war - on Wednesday, in which people will be asked to approve the "independence" of a new entity called "the Kherson People's Republic."
Meanwhile, as the war enters its third month, Zelensky said Russia had fired more than 1,100 missiles at Ukrainian targets, in addition to "countless bombs and artillery."
The Ukrainian president said 931 settlements in Ukraine had been liberated by Ukrainian forces after temporary occupation by Russian forces.
In addition, since the start of hostilities some 9,781 Ukrainians had been presented with state awards for their defense of their country, and 142 people had been given a 'Hero of Ukraine' award.
"The lessons of history are well known. If you are going to build a millennial Reich, you lose. If you are going to destroy the neighbours - you lose. If you want to restore the old empire, you lose. And if you go against the Ukrainians - you lose," Zelensky said.


Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that there is a "considerable" risk of armed conflict spreading beyond Ukraine, and accused NATO of engaging in a proxy war.
Lavrov was asked on Russian state television on Monday about the prospects of world war three, and his response marks a significant escalation in rhetoric, reports Reuters.
"The risks now are considerable," Lavrov said, according to the ministry's transcript of the interview, reports Reuters.
"The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," Lavrov said. "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."
The US is hosting Ukraine-focused defense talks at its Ramstein air base in Germany, where German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that Berlin will deliver Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.
And on Monday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin explicitly said that the US wants to see Russia's military capabilities weakened.
"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," Austin said at a news conference after traveling to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"So it has already lost a lot of military capability. And a lot of its troops, quite frankly," added Austin. "And we want to see them not have the capability to very quickly reproduce that capability."
VHTS Commentary:I thought I told you to f&ck off, Lavrov
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theyre still threatrning everyone with nuclear annihilation??  😒
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Theyre still threatrning everyone with nuclear annihilation??  😒


It's a day ending in 'Y'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Some more stuff going boom in Transnitria.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-04-26/military-unit-in-moldovan-breakaway-region-hit-by-terrorist-attack-media


I'm surprised Reuters put quotes around "terrorist attack".
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, everyone. I found this report.

The opening is a general summary of the war and what went wrong.  Page 10-12 deals with Russia's weapons platforms woes and may indicate that sanctions are going to be on Russia for a long, long time.

All that aside, good lunchtime reading.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports of severe food shortages, forced labor in exchange for food in Mariupol. According to Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Russian troops are forcing men to take part in the removal of rubble and digging of mass graves in exchange for food.

Poland sanctions Gazprom, Russian and Belarusian oligarchs. Sanctions include property freezes, exclusions from participation in tenders, and a ban on oligarchs from entering Poland. According to Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, the list is likely to expand.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


+800 troops
+50 ACV
+34 tanks
+5 artillery
+3 aircraft

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Zelensky: 931 settlements liberated from Russian forces. In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that it was only a matter of time before Ukrainians liberate all their lands from Russian troops.

Some Ukrainian collaborators helped Russian forces either track down targets, locate wealthy homes to loot or get information about Ukrainian military positions.

Bulgarian PM launches fundraising campaign for Ukraine. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on April 25 that he donated his monthly salary and urged Bulgarian citizens to do the same. "Sending military aid to Ukraine requires political, but also public unity," he said.

More than 9,000 Ukrainians invest in Ukraine's military bonds. The National Bank has raised Hr 5.8 billion ($192 million), $36 million, and 25 million euros to replenish the budget during the war. Ukraine aims to raise the equivalent of $13 billion through military bonds.

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia behind false-flag operation in Transnistria. Russia's secret service plans to continue such operations to draw the Russian-occupied territory of Moldova bordering Ukraine into war, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence. Local Russian-controlled media reported explosions in an "administrative" building in Tiraspol on April 25. Moldova called the incident "a pretext for creating tensions" in the area.

US approves sale of $165 million worth of Soviet-era munitions to Ukraine. The sale came at the request of Ukraine's government and includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers.

Poland confirms sending tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed it on April 25 without disclosing the amount. The U.K. previously confirmed sending tanks to Poland, allowing Warsaw to supply Kyiv with Soviet T-72 tanks.

Poll: 84% of Ukrainians believe 'ordinary Russians' are responsible for the war. According to a new poll by the Info Sapiens agency published on April 25, 93% of respondents believe in a Ukrainian victory over Russia, while 72% are absolutely sure of it.

Governor: Gas explosion kills Russian occupiers, collaborators in Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast. Lack of safety precautions could have led to the incident that took place in the Kreminna's city hall, according to Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.

UK to send Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine. The U.K. will send a "small number" of such vehicles, fitted with Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles used to target planes and helicopters, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on April 25.

Boris Johnson: We are sending new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts to help the Ukrainian people deliver vital healthcare and save lives. The UK is helping to strengthen Ukraine's capability to make sure Putin's brutal invasion fails.

One more "hero" in Russia Putin conferred the title of Hero of #Russia on Adam Delimkhanov. He is a personal butcher of Kadyrov (also a "hero" by the way). He is responsible for the murders of journalists, opposition activists and thousands of civilians killed in #Ukraine. the "hero of #Russia" threatens to cut the heads of everyone who is against Putin's power.

Only in Ukraine: turning Russian bombs into barbecues:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Volvo and #Jaguar Land Rover are reducing their #Russian offices. 80% of the staff will be affected, reports newspaper Kommersant.

A reporter from TV channel "Moscow 24" is searching for people from #London to tell #Russians how bad Europe is suffering without Russian #gas.

The #Russian Interior Ministry put Maria Alyokhina, a member of the punk rock group Pussy Riot, on its wanted list, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine reports that an ammunition depot and more than 70 occupants were destroyed in the occupied #Kherson region.

More genocidal talk on Russian state TV: political scientist Sergey Mikheyev claims that no one speaks the Ukrainian language & it doesn't even exist. No one in the studio contradicts him or stops him. Every pundit is aboard Putin's train to destroy everything Ukrainian for good.

#German concern Rheinmetall has officially requested acceptance from the government to supply #Ukraine with 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks, Die Welt reported. According to Die Welt, the concern can send the first 22 tanks within a few weeks, and the rest - before the end of the year.
VHTS Commentary:Jesus Christ

The USS Arlington which is a Amphibious Ship within the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Western Mediterranean most likely to Support NATO, after the ARG finished Operation Northern Viking 2022 in Norway earlier this month.

Norway is further expanding its military support for Ukraine Norway will supply $43.7 million to a British-led weapons buying initiative for Ukraine, and hints at new weapons shipments in the near future
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Theyre still threatrning everyone with nuclear annihilation??  😒


Oh yes
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German fighting vehicle roundup:

Leopard is a main battle tank. Leopard 1A5s have a 120mm main gun and 55 rounds of ammunition with 2 machine guns. It is 42 tons and was, at least originally, made by Porsche. They are about the size of a WW2 Panther tank. It can go 40 mph (65 kph). Apparently, Germany has at least 88 of these to spare.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gepard("Cheetah") is a Flakpanzer ("Anti-aircraft tank). It is 44 tons, with two 35mm anti-aircraft autocannon. It has 320 rounds of anti-air ammunition and 20 rounds of anti-tank ammunition along with smoke grenade launchers. Like the Leopard, it goes 40 mph (65 kph). These were built by Rheinmetall. Germany has at least 94 of these in storage.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Marder("Marten") is infantry fighting vehicle. It is 28 tons and carries a 20mm autocannon with 1250 rounds along with two machine guns. It can carry up to 6 infantrymen. It can also go 40 mph (65 kph). These were built by Rheinmetall. Germany has about 390 of these in storage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, I feel like hammered hamster sh&t today, but at least I don't feel like the walls are closing in and I'm about to break apart into a million shattered pieces. I'll take the current headache and stuffy nose over that any day of the week.

Thanks to everyone's kind words in the previous thread and thanks to Subby, who did an excellent job at summarizing the day's insanity in the headline.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also like the phrase "hammered hamster sh&t" and intend to use it more often in casual conversation.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: JFC, I feel like hammered hamster sh&t today, but at least I don't feel like the walls are closing in and I'm about to break apart into a million shattered pieces. I'll take the current headache and stuffy nose over that any day of the week.

Thanks to everyone's kind words in the previous thread and thanks to Subby, who did an excellent job at summarizing the day's insanity in the headline.


Thanks as always for the daily summary.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x425]


Looks like Ukraine's lost some momentum there.  Only ~6000 lost Russian troops in the past month?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x425]

Looks like Ukraine's lost some momentum there.  Only ~6000 lost Russian troops in the past month?


Makes sense. Russia pulled out of Kyiv during that time. They weren't doing all that many attacks.

Plus, the initial losses they suffered due to thinking that Ukrainian resistance would greet them as liberators and throwing paratroopers in without support, etc. was pretty dire.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It should be interesting to see how France is going to approach things now that their election is over and done with. Le Pen being installed would have been a nice feather in Putin's hat, but I will readily admit to not knowing how the legislature in France is going to affect things, even with Macron being firmly in place now.

It is nice to see more solid aid rolling out for Ukraine, beyond just humanitarian aid. Lend-Lease was a big gun for the US to unveil, and the pipeline should start to see some results as more munitions and vehicles get on the ground. The constant sharing of strategic data has made a huge impact for the Ukraine's responses, and that doesn't appear to be dimmed in the slightest. Just being able to know where Russia's moving and where they're holing up allows Ukraine better choices on where to invest troops and efforts. And getting those 155mm's set up to rain a LOT of hell on Russian positions that have enjoyed a reach advantage until now.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: raerae1980: Theyre still threatrning everyone with nuclear annihilation??  😒

Oh yes


It's like they're forgetting they're not the only ones with nukes.  Putin's not gonna do a lot if he's as radioactive as everyone else...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Some more stuff going boom in Transnitria.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2022-04-26/military-unit-in-moldovan-breakaway-region-hit-by-terrorist-attack-media


Looks like another front will be opening soon. If for nothing else than to draw off some UA forces from the East.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I also like the phrase "hammered hamster sh&t" and intend to use it more often in casual conversation.


That was all of last week with this lovely flu variant that lodged in my chest and has been kicking the tar out of me. It is an accurate descriptor, and the last two weeks I've pretty much slept as much as possible, because that's pretty much the only mode that seems to be doing any good against it. It's a malingering assh*le of a virus.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Reports of severe food shortages, forced labor in exchange for food in Mariupol. According to Petro Andryushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Russian troops are forcing men to take part in the removal of rubble and digging of mass graves in exchange for food.

Poland sanctions Gazprom, Russian and Belarusian oligarchs. Sanctions include property freezes, exclusions from participation in tenders, and a ban on oligarchs from entering Poland. According to Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, the list is likely to expand.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]

+800 troops
+50 ACV
+34 tanks
+5 artillery
+3 aircraft

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x372]

Zelensky: 931 settlements liberated from Russian forces. In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that it was only a matter of time before Ukrainians liberate all their lands from Russian troops.

Some Ukrainian collaborators helped Russian forces either track down targets, locate wealthy homes to loot or get information about Ukrainian military positions.

Bulgarian PM launches fundraising campaign for Ukraine. Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on April 25 that he donated his monthly salary and urged Bulgarian citizens to do the same. "Sending military aid to Ukraine requires political, but also public unity," he said.

More than 9,000 Ukrainians invest in Ukraine's military bonds. The National Bank has raised Hr 5.8 billion ($192 million), $36 million, and 25 million euros to replenish the budget during the war. Ukraine aims to raise the equivalent of $13 billion through military bonds.

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia behind false-flag operation in Transnistria. Russia's secret service plans to continue such operations to draw the Russian-occupied territory of Moldova bordering Ukraine into war, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence. Local Russian-controlled media reported explosions in an "administrative" building in Tiraspol on April 25. Moldova called the incident "a pretext for creating tensions" in the area.

US approves sale of $165 million worth of Soviet-era munitions to Ukraine. The sale came at the request of Ukraine's government and includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers.

Poland confirms sending tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed it on April 25 without disclosing the amount. The U.K. previously confirmed sending tanks to Poland, allowing Warsaw to supply Kyiv with Soviet T-72 tanks.

Poll: 84% of Ukrainians believe 'ordinary Russians' are responsible for the war. According to a new poll by the Info Sapiens agency published on April 25, 93% of respondents believe in a Ukrainian victory over Russia, while 72% are absolutely sure of it.

Governor: Gas explosion kills Russian occupiers, collaborators in Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast. Lack of safety precautions could have led to the incident that took place in the Kreminna's city hall, according to Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.

UK to send Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine. The U.K. will send a "small number" of such vehicles, fitted with Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles used to target planes and helicopters, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on April 25.

Boris Johnson: We are sending new ambulances, fire engines and funding for health experts to help the Ukrainian people deliver vital healthcare and save lives. The UK is helping to strengthen Ukraine's capability to make sure Putin's brutal invasion fails.

One more "hero" in Russia Putin conferred the title of Hero of #Russia on Adam Delimkhanov. He is a personal butcher of Kadyrov (also a "hero" by the way). He is responsible for the murders of journalists, opposition activists and thousands of civilians killed in #Ukraine. the "hero of #Russia" threatens to cut the heads of everyone who is against Putin's power.

Only in Ukraine: turning Russian bombs into barbecues:
[pbs.twimg.com image 555x680]

#Volvo and #Jaguar Land Rover are reducing their #Russian offices. 80% of the staff will be affected, reports newspaper Kommersant.

A reporter from TV channel "Moscow 24" is searching for people from #London to tell #Russians how bad Europe is suffering without Russian #gas.

The #Russian Interior Ministry put Maria Alyokhina, a member of the punk rock group Pussy Riot, on its wanted list, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine reports that an ammunition depot and more than 70 occupants were destroyed in the occupied #Kherson region.

More genocidal talk on Russian state TV: political scientist Sergey Mikheyev claims that no one speaks the Ukrainian language & it doesn't even exist. No one in the studio contradicts him or stops him. Every pundit is aboard Putin's train to destroy everything Ukrainian for good.

#German concern Rheinmetall has officially requested acceptance from the government to supply #Ukraine with 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks, Die Welt reported. According to Die Welt, the concern can send the first 22 tanks within a few weeks, and the rest - before the end of the year.
VHTS Commentary:Jesus Christ

The USS Arlington which is a Amphibious Ship within the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Western Mediterranean most likely to Support NATO, after the ARG finished Operation Northern Viking 2022 in Norway earlier this month.

Norway is further expanding its military support for Ukraine Norway will supply $43.7 million to a British-led weapons buying initiative for Ukraine, and hints at new weapons shipments in the near future


Is p
Pussy Riots still around?   I haven't heard anything from them in years.  🤔
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It looks like Russia may avoid Odesa directly and attempt to connect to Transnistria via amphibious assault on the far southwestern coast near Romania.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This also seems appropriate today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the actual f*ck?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My first greenlight headline in years!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: What the actual f*ck?

[Fark user image 296x357]


Did that building in Mariupol happen to serve pizza?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Francis Scarr
@francska1
Russian state TV says it has discovered an "organisation of gays and lesbians" in a building in Mariupol where Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" had been based
It was apparently "funded by USAID" and "virtually under the patronage of the US President and Congress"
7:35 AM · Apr 26, 2022

Yesterday it was a cabal of NATO generals lead by a Canadian one.  Today it's this.  russian news is batshiat crazy.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like a good place to post this - the link would never get approved if I submit it, because tradition.


See the moment CNN crew gets caught in Russian shelling
Youtube Ctq3R509anc


/goddamn heroes
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

notmyjab: To head off the 'Why May9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

While fires inside Russia may be caused by the resistance or negligence, they may also be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

Expect him to escalate things inside his own country or in Ukraine in the days before May 9.


I doubt if he can escalate too much internally.  That draws much-needed troops from Ukraine to other areas that are currently calm.  Opening up a multi-front war would not be the smart move, and it might be the impetus needed for the military to take him out of power.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: xanadian: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x425]

Looks like Ukraine's lost some momentum there.  Only ~6000 lost Russian troops in the past month?

Makes sense. Russia pulled out of Kyiv during that time. They weren't doing all that many attacks.

Plus, the initial losses they suffered due to thinking that Ukrainian resistance would greet them as liberators and throwing paratroopers in without support, etc. was pretty dire.


this!

honestly wouldnt think we'd see the Orc lose as many as they did that first month when they wasted the Airborne Uruk Hai that first week.

The battle for the airport must've cost them 5k in 2 days. I doubt we'll see that kind of slaughter again. I mean i hope we do... just...yknow. dont think we will.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Francis Scarr
@francska1
Russian state TV says it has discovered an "organisation of gays and lesbians" in a building in Mariupol where Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" had been based
It was apparently "funded by USAID" and "virtually under the patronage of the US President and Congress"
7:35 AM · Apr 26, 2022

Yesterday it was a cabal of NATO generals lead by a Canadian one.  Today it's this.  russian news is batshiat crazy.


Something, something, Poe's law...
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xanadian: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x425]

Looks like Ukraine's lost some momentum there.  Only ~6000 lost Russian troops in the past month?


Natural selection.

The remaining Russians are more careful.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

/Got nothing funny or witty for these threads, sorry.
//🇺🇦
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today's orcish fireworks display is brought to you by Stunga


Four Russian tanks destroyed by a single Ukrainian missile ops
Youtube KyrFB4pvx0s
 
Zenith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: xanadian: gaslight: [Fark user image 850x425]

Looks like Ukraine's lost some momentum there.  Only ~6000 lost Russian troops in the past month?

Makes sense. Russia pulled out of Kyiv during that time. They weren't doing all that many attacks.

Plus, the initial losses they suffered due to thinking that Ukrainian resistance would greet them as liberators and throwing paratroopers in without support, etc. was pretty dire.

this!

honestly wouldnt think we'd see the Orc lose as many as they did that first month when they wasted the Airborne Uruk Hai that first week.

The battle for the airport must've cost them 5k in 2 days. I doubt we'll see that kind of slaughter again. I mean i hope we do... just...yknow. dont think we will.


Well Russia doesn't seem capable of learning lessons at any meaningful rate so I expect further large casualty numbers.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: What the actual f*ck?

[Fark user image 296x357]


Ah, pulling out the "evil, decadent West" songs again from K-Tel's Greatest Soviet Hits! (Twenty original hits from twenty original artists!)
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how much longer the Russians can sustain these losses. Putin is down to reactivating ancient equipment and throwing it into combat and his domestic issues are only getting worse.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Today's orcish fireworks display is brought to you by Stunga


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KyrFB4pvx0s]


They aren't trying at all... no counterfire.. no maneuver.. crazy ivan indeed.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I also like the phrase "hammered hamster sh&t" and intend to use it more often in casual conversation.

That was all of last week with this lovely flu variant that lodged in my chest and has been kicking the tar out of me. It is an accurate descriptor, and the last two weeks I've pretty much slept as much as possible, because that's pretty much the only mode that seems to be doing any good against it. It's a malingering assh*le of a virus.


On the plus side, apparently the influenza and coronavirus do not coexist very well, so if you have the flu, you won't get COVID.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: German fighting vehicle roundup:

A Leopard is a main battle tank. Leopard 1A5s have a 120mm main gun and 55 rounds of ammunition with 2 machine guns. It is 42 tons and was, at least originally, made by Porsche. They are about the size of a WW2 Panther tank. It can go 40 mph (65 kph). Apparently, Germany has at least 88 of these to spare.


Leopard 1 only has the old 105mm L7 main gun, not the 120mm. Perfectly good against APCs and IFVs, but common knowledge was it's not super great vs MBTs. I guess till the stellar showing of the T-72s and T-80s by Russia here.
 
Zenith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Today's orcish fireworks display is brought to you by Stunga


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KyrFB4pvx0s]


some of us questioned that one yesterday as the text is in Arabic, but these are also for export to Arabic nations so I expect it got repurposed for more immediate needs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Francis Scarr
@francska1
Russian state TV says it has discovered an "organisation of gays and lesbians" in a building in Mariupol where Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" had been based
It was apparently "funded by USAID" and "virtually under the patronage of the US President and Congress"
7:35 AM · Apr 26, 2022

Yesterday it was a cabal of NATO generals lead by a Canadian one.  Today it's this.  russian news is batshiat crazy.


Sounds like DeSantis news. He seems to following Russia and it's anti-LGBTQ laws.
Talking to kids about LGBTQ issues? That's grooming and pedophilia!
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These are the tanks the germans are totally probably for sure realsies pinky swear this time we mean it charlie brown sending to UA:

gepard schiessen
Youtube 9kvdhth6mSo
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: It looks like Russia may avoid Odesa directly and attempt to connect to Transnistria via amphibious assault on the far southwestern coast near Romania.

[Link][Fark user image image 598x714]


I hope they lose an amphibious assault ship full of troops to a sea skimmer or two.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not only is Putin getting increasingly desperate, I think a lot of Republicans here in America are also freaking out about the Russians losing against Ukraine.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

raerae1980: Theyre still threatrning everyone with nuclear annihilation??  😒


That's kinda Russia's only card at this point.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zenith: Well Russia doesn't seem capable of learning lessons at any meaningful rate so I expect further large casualty numbers.


i agree with you they dont appear to be learning very fast but i dont think they have the resources to shovel into the fire they way they did on day 1.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.