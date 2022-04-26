 Skip to content
Man not only heartbroken that his family didn't show up to his wedding. Now technical support for his wife has been terminated
    Marriage, Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku, Akihiko Kondo  
oldfarthenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the Fricto is a Fictosexual man?
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bride had a message for her new in-laws.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is there a fictosexual stripe on the flag yet?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: What the Fricto is a Fictosexual man?


In my day, they were referred to as "Having a Canadian girlfriend."
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Fictosexual"

No. Bad. We are not doing that.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Fictosexual"

No. Bad. We are not doing that.


Love is love, bigot.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm sorry I clicked on that.

Akihiko has said that his relationship with Hatsune has pulled him out of depression

Congrats, Sparky, but you contributed to mine.
 
aperson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Fictosexual"

No. Bad. We are not doing that.


Ehh 30 years from now someone will stumble on this comment an cancel you for being fictophobic.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as he's not with anyone from .Hack or Sword Art Online - he'd never be able to disconnect from those relationships.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Is there a fictosexual stripe on the flag yet?


You have to imagine it.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: aagrajag: "Fictosexual"

No. Bad. We are not doing that.

Love is love, bigot.


Somewhere, someone with blue hair who is not a fictional anime character, is nodding sagely and unironically at your post.

Seriously, though, the guy strikes me as more sad than anything else. He's lonely and depressed, and he found a way to cope. I don't think I can take the piss out of him for that.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arachnophobe: The bride had a message for her new in-laws.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


I laughed really hard at that video.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait...Krieger's relationship was based on a real relationship?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: He's lonely and depressed, and he found a way to cope.


Surely he could've found a saner way of coping with depression than that...
 
