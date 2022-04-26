 Skip to content
(Literary Hub)   Apparently the Brontes all died young because...ohhh hey, that's literary Internet for today   (lithub.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why there are public health laws and regulations.

We might be Wuthering a few more Heights if the sisters were luckier.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the church graveyard in Haworth is at the top of the hill, so all the rainwater drained right through it before the rest of the village got to use it. Probably not very healthy.

Their dad, Patrick, lived forever, though.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: This is why there are public health laws and regulations.

We might be Wuthering a few more Heights if the sisters were luckier.


This is a part of the reason. A lot of people died in the 19th Century for reasons that seem bizarre today. Poor construction, toxic chemicals in everyday objects, lack of fire and crowd safety, unsafe storage, unsafe food and water. Modern safety regulations may sometimes seem overzealous, but it's important to remember that they were paid for in blood.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Band Perry - If I Die Young (Official Video)
Youtube 7NJqUN9TClM
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as "The Bronies all died young."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wuthering Heights - Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Youtube NNAEIiEuSRs

Just to lighten the mood a little.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett: This is a part of the reason. A lot of people died in the 19th Century for reasons that seem bizarre today. Poor construction, toxic chemicals in everyday objects, lack of fire and crowd safety, unsafe storage, unsafe food and water. Modern safety regulations may sometimes seem overzealous, but it's important to remember that they were paid for in blood.

With MAGA type people fighting it (to the often literal death) every step of the way.  Did you know that injecting corpsewater into your veins with a rusty needle is a cure for COVID-19?  Certainly much safer than one of them vaccine thingamajigs. God only knows what terrible things are in those.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought they all died of brontichus.
 
drxym
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Serves them right for choosing to live in Yharnam.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldtaku: Gordon Bennett: This is a part of the reason. A lot of people died in the 19th Century for reasons that seem bizarre today. Poor construction, toxic chemicals in everyday objects, lack of fire and crowd safety, unsafe storage, unsafe food and water. Modern safety regulations may sometimes seem overzealous, but it's important to remember that they were paid for in blood.

With MAGA type people fighting it (to the often literal death) every step of the way.  Did you know that injecting corpsewater into your veins with a rusty needle is a cure for COVID-19?  Certainly much safer than one of them vaccine thingamajigs. God only knows what terrible things are in those.


That is true. According to my copy of The Big Book of MAGA Science: What Der Fuhrer Fauci and the DIMocrats Don't Want You to Know, corpse water injected with a rusty needle will safely transfer to you all of the collected immunity from the lifetimes of everyone who was buried there.  It's right there between the chapters on Ivermectin, a miracle cure for a Democrat hoax virus and the one on dissolving injected 5G microchips by drinking bleach.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: A lot of people died in the 19th Century for reasons that seem bizarre today. Poor construction, toxic chemicals in everyday objects, lack of fire and crowd safety, unsafe storage, unsafe food and water.


"We'll fix that!  Bring back the good old days!"

- Libertarians, Randians, and unregulated capitalists
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Last thing I needed to read while shaking a stomach bug... Hork!
 
