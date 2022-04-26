 Skip to content
(MSN)   News: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issues Melissa Lucio a stay of execution and could in fact clear a path to move her from death row to freedom. Fark: Texas Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano has become an outspoken advocate for her innocence   (msn.com) divider line
5 hours ago  
Some people want to have 14 children.  Some people want to have 13.

Horrible, horrible, horrible joke aside, hers is a very good case for the innocence project.  I don't know enough about the case, but knowing enough about the case against it, her case deserves due attention that wasn't given.
 
baka-san
2 hours ago  
DA' don't care about the truth, they care about winning

We need to get rid of the death penalty, it surveys no purpose but blood lust
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
I think the interesting part is that the Court set it up so that it won't go near the Governor...
 
Mugato
1 hour ago  
Various guys banged that14 times?

Anyway, yeah, there shouldn't be a death penalty and this is one of the reasons.
 
xanadian
1 hour ago  
Prosecutors suppressed favorable material evidence in violation of federal law.

Prosecuting attorneys?  Being dishonest shiatbags just so they can make a quota??

UNPOSSIBLE

/my father could tell stories...
 
houstondragon
50 minutes ago  
Defending a Latina women from being put to death? They're gonna revoke his R card.

Whole story is tragic and horrible
 
Maker_of_Roads
49 minutes ago  
Tell me again, why does the state even have the possibility of killing people?

In what way is it just to commit the crime you're punishing someone for? Because someone waved a magic wand and made it cool for a dude to kill someone just because he wears a prison uniform and gets paid to do it?

When our justice system is soo goddamn flawed that people are nearly routinely, not only removed from death row, but proven innocent of the crimes they were going to be killed by the state for.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
46 minutes ago  
The only people who think she actually killed her kid are people who love the idea of the state killing people, guilty or not.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
45 minutes ago  

xanadian: Prosecutors suppressed favorable material evidence in violation of federal law.

Prosecuting attorneys?  Being dishonest shiatbags just so they can make a quota??

UNPOSSIBLE

/my father could tell stories...


And they'll suffer no consequences for it.
 
Maker_of_Roads
41 minutes ago  

xanadian: Prosecutors suppressed favorable material evidence in violation of federal law.

Prosecuting attorneys?  Being dishonest shiatbags just so they can make a quota??

UNPOSSIBLE

/my father could tell stories...


I know that even considering it is probably foolish, but what are the odds that there will ever be a statute for that?

That knowingly suppressing evidence that leads to a conviction of a capital crime, that leads to an innocent person suffering the death penalty, being punished with premeditated murder?

As I see it, setting it up where you have someone killed is premeditated murder. First Degree Murder, one of the things they put you on death row for. And there seems to be little difference here, except you're making the state do it instead of some other skeevy hitman.
 
madgonad
39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The only people who think she actually killed her kid are people who love the idea of the state killing people, guilty or not.


No, she really did.

The push to save her is all about the Jesus and appealing to religious Hispanics in the state.

She did it. A dozen of her children refused to take the stand / provide testimony stating that she wasn't abusive because she was abusive. The jury took notice when none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them. Jury's latch on to stuff like that.
 
Sexy Jesus
39 minutes ago  
Another article seemingly full of details, but fails to mention the names of the DA, the Judge and the defense attorney involved.  Corporate media is shiat.
 
iheartscotch
38 minutes ago  
She was interrogated for hours by the police without a lawyer. She should have never gone to prison.
 
Great_Milenko
36 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Tell me again, why does the state even have the possibility of killing people?


Conservatives don't think the government is qualified to deliver mail, yet they will passionately defend the right of the State to execute people.

Maddening.
 
Shmanger
34 minutes ago  

baka-san: DA' don't care about the truth, they care about winning

We need to get rid of the death penalty, it surveys no purpose but blood lust


I'd be ok with it for premeditated and white collar crimes.... And for public officials that clearly violate the public trust...like the turd bag da
 
swahnhennessy
33 minutes ago  

madgonad: Tyrone Slothrop: The only people who think she actually killed her kid are people who love the idea of the state killing people, guilty or not.

No, she really did.

The push to save her is all about the Jesus and appealing to religious Hispanics in the state.

She did it. A dozen of her children refused to take the stand / provide testimony stating that she wasn't abusive because she was abusive. The jury took notice when none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them. Jury's latch on to stuff like that.


WTF is this bullshiat?
 
No Catchy Nickname
32 minutes ago  

madgonad: Tyrone Slothrop: The only people who think she actually killed her kid are people who love the idea of the state killing people, guilty or not.

No, she really did.

The push to save her is all about the Jesus and appealing to religious Hispanics in the state.

She did it. A dozen of her children refused to take the stand / provide testimony stating that she wasn't abusive because she was abusive. The jury took notice when none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them. Jury's latch on to stuff like that.



Either the article is wrong, or you are:

FTFA:  Several of the younger children said they witnessed Mariah fall down the stairs, and that their mother had never been abusive. But the children - including one who specifically asked to testify - were never called to the stand. This daughter's pleas to the defense lawyer were ignored, according to Lucio's clemency petition. The petition also notes that recordings of another child saying he witnessed the fall were never presented to a jury.
 
iseetheghost
30 minutes ago  
https://www.al.com/news/2022/04/an-innocent-man-is-on-death-row-alabama-officials-seem-ok-with-that.html?outputType=amp

Meanwhile in Alabama
 
madgonad
27 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: FTFA:  Several of the younger children said they witnessed Mariah fall down the stairs, and that their mother had never been abusive. But the children - including one who specifically asked to testify - were never called to the stand. This daughter's pleas to the defense lawyer were ignored, according to Lucio's clemency petition. The petition also notes that recordings of another child saying he witnessed the fall were never presented to a jury.


Yes. They stated that there had been a previous fall to the police, but they wouldn't testify if asked about abuse so they didn't testify in court. This went a long way toward wrapping up the conviction. The injuries were also not consistent with falls. This was a 2 year old falling on the stairs - not a teenager.
 
Maker_of_Roads
26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: She was interrogated for hours by the police without a lawyer. She should have never gone to prison.


Just goes to show you:
Never talk to the police.
Always ask for a lawyer immediately.
Claim the 5th.

Don't ever admit anything to a policeman. Ever. If a cop stops you and asks you how fast you were going, tell him you were going the speed limit. If he disagrees, shrug it off and keep your mouth shut.

Not only can speaking to the police only ever hurt you, it literally cannot be used to help you. Always ask for a lawyer immediately, and then shut the fark up.
 
mrmopar5287
21 minutes ago  

baka-san: We need to get rid of the death penalty, it surveys no purpose but blood lust


The death penalty frees people. We need to keep it for the appeals it provides.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
19 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Tell me again, why does the state even have the possibility of killing people?


Many societies engage in human sacrifices.  This is ours.

By ritually murdering certain people, we attempt to appease morality and reduce future murders.

And if you think I'm wrong, then tell me why we still engage in the practice despite it costing more and despite capital punishment having no correlation with lower crime rates.
 
mrmopar5287
18 minutes ago  

madgonad: A dozen of her children refused to take the stand / provide testimony stating that she wasn't abusive because she was abusive. The jury took notice when none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them.


That's the fault of an incompetent defense lawyer - happens all the time.

In multiple child welfare interviews none of her children ever reported abuse to investigators.
 
johnny_vegas
17 minutes ago  

433: Some people want to have 14 children.  Some people want to have 13.

Horrible, horrible, horrible joke aside, hers is a very good case for the innocence project.  I don't know enough about the case, but knowing enough about the case against it, her case deserves due attention that wasn't given.


My daughter interned with the California Innocence Project.  I learned a lot and totally agree with you
 
No Catchy Nickname
14 minutes ago  

madgonad: No Catchy Nickname: FTFA:  Several of the younger children said they witnessed Mariah fall down the stairs, and that their mother had never been abusive. But the children - including one who specifically asked to testify - were never called to the stand. This daughter's pleas to the defense lawyer were ignored, according to Lucio's clemency petition. The petition also notes that recordings of another child saying he witnessed the fall were never presented to a jury.

Yes. They stated that there had been a previous fall to the police, but they wouldn't testify if asked about abuse so they didn't testify in court. This went a long way toward wrapping up the conviction. The injuries were also not consistent with falls. This was a 2 year old falling on the stairs - not a teenager.


Again, either the article is wrong, or you are.

The article states the children were not asked to testify. That is different from them refusing to take the stand.
The article says the children said they had never been abused by their mother. That is quite different from your claim, which was, "[The jury took notice when] none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them."

If the article is wrong, could you provide a decent link that shows the children refused to testify in their mother's defence?

I've got no horse in this race, but what you posted is so different from the content of TFA that I think you ought to provide some support for your claims.
 
Bathroom Samurai
11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: iheartscotch: She was interrogated for hours by the police without a lawyer. She should have never gone to prison.

Just goes to show you:
Never talk to the police.
Always ask for a lawyer immediately.
Claim the 5th.

Don't ever admit anything to a policeman. Ever. If a cop stops you and asks you how fast you were going, tell him you were going the speed limit. If he disagrees, shrug it off and keep your mouth shut.

Not only can speaking to the police only ever hurt you, it literally cannot be used to help you. Always ask for a lawyer immediately, and then shut the fark up.


A thousand times THIS! Except the part about saying you were going the speed limit. Just say you don't remember. That way you won't be trapped in a lie.
 
Yellow Beard
7 minutes ago  
There is no amount of interrogation that would make me admit to killing my child unless of course I killed my child.

That being said, she shouldn't have been interrogated without a lawyer present because cops in general are shiatbags.
 
madgonad
7 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Again, either the article is wrong, or you are.

The article states the children were not asked to testify. That is different from them refusing to take the stand.
The article says the children said they had never been abused by their mother. That is quite different from your claim, which was, "[The jury took notice when] none of the defendant's children would say that mom didn't beat them."

If the article is wrong, could you provide a decent link that shows the children refused to testify in their mother's defence?

I've got no horse in this race, but what you posted is so different from the content of TFA that I think you ought to provide some support for your claims.


Yes, they thought they would and then the defense attorney wouldn't call them to the stand.

If you are accused of abusing your children and not one of your other dozen children will say 'mom doesn't beat us' you are truly farked. The defense didn't call them because all they could say is that 'they didn't see it' and the prosecution would then ask about other abuse and that would be the end of it. The defense was hoping the jury would ignore this HUGE gap in the defense.

Sometimes people are guilty - even when it doesn't fit the politics.
 
Netrngr
6 minutes ago  
Just watched a segment on John Oliver about police interrogations that had her in it.
Police Interrogations: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube obCNQ0xksZ4
 
bluorangefyre
6 minutes ago  
It's definitely news when Texas doesn'twant to execute someone.  This should be covered around the clock that a Republican is saving the life of a Hispanic woman that Texas wanted to execute.
 
Mugato
5 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: And if you think I'm wrong, then tell me why we still engage in the practice despite it costing more and despite capital punishment having no correlation with lower crime rates.


Because people get off on revenge fantasies and any politician who opposes it comes off as weak.
 
Netrngr
4 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Just watched a segment on John Oliver about police interrogations that had her in it.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/obCNQ0xksZ4]


Sorry wrong segment.
Wrongful Convictions: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kpYYdCzTpps
 
Steakzilla
4 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: https://www.al.com/news/2022/04/an-innocent-man-is-on-death-row-alabama-officials-seem-ok-with-that.html?outputType=amp

Meanwhile in Alabama


I don't have time to read in-depth about that story from other sources, but it seems really farked up.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
2 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Tell me again, why does the state even have the possibility of killing people?

In what way is it just to commit the crime you're punishing someone for? Because someone waved a magic wand and made it cool for a dude to kill someone just because he wears a prison uniform and gets paid to do it?

When our justice system is soo goddamn flawed that people are nearly routinely, not only removed from death row, but proven innocent of the crimes they were going to be killed by the state for.


Our justice system isn't healthy, and shouldn't be allowed to dole out death.

In a perfect world, some people by virtue of their actions, show they have no redeeming qualities and are only a potential danger to others. Anders Brevik springs to mind. He should have been shot and dumped in a ditch, not only for what he did, but because he swore he would do it again.
 
Bondith
less than a minute ago  

bluorangefyre: It's definitely news when Texas doesn'twant to execute someone.  This should be covered around the clock that a Republican is saving the life of a Hispanic woman that Texas wanted to execute.


Yeah.  I will shiat on Republicans as much as the next Farker, but when one of them acts like a human being, it's front-page news.
 
