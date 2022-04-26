 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   One of the key issues for some is the cost of training service dogs, but 4 Paws 4 a Cause has found a solution for that by offering free classes where people are taught to train their own service dogs. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (fox43.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes
1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]


I reacted to yesterday's second booster much the same way I did with the second Covid shot, which is by becoming very drowsy.  I think I dozed most of Monday away..Bit of a sore arm yesterday too, but a couple of Tylenol took care of that.  Not drowsy nor do I have a sore arm today.
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  
This was me yesterday :D

Fark that Pixel
18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

I reacted to yesterday's second booster much the same way I did with the second Covid shot, which is by becoming very drowsy.  I think I dozed most of Monday away..Bit of a sore arm yesterday too, but a couple of Tylenol took care of that.  Not drowsy nor do I have a sore arm today.


that's good, over quickly!!
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x647]

I reacted to yesterday's second booster much the same way I did with the second Covid shot, which is by becoming very drowsy.  I think I dozed most of Monday away..Bit of a sore arm yesterday too, but a couple of Tylenol took care of that.  Not drowsy nor do I have a sore arm today.

that's good, over quickly!!


Wish it was the same with other vaccines (pneumonia, D-Tab & second Shingrix shot).I've gotten in the past.
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
kdawg7736
17 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
CrankyAndi
16 hours ago  
Arthur is one of the dogs that Tootsie and I walk with in the morning.  He is a failed dog for the blind.  When he was 8 months old, his owner and caretaker at the time, took him into a store and he became fearful.  He never got over it so now he has a great home with the people who raised him.  Arthur is a big doofus who loves food.

and the white sparkle on him?  powdered sugar.  He was helping his mom make a cake for his dad's birthday
 
CrankyAndi
16 hours ago  
This is Zelda.  She is a 10 year old retired dog for the blind.  She lives with the same family as Arthur.
 
CrankyAndi
16 hours ago  
This is Zoey, she walks with the group in the morning.  She loves to roll in the wet grass and dirt.  Her mom has to give her a bath every day because of it.  So her mom went with the hat and t-shirt.  It worked well today.
 
Fark that Pixel
16 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Arthur is one of the dogs that Tootsie and I walk with in the morning.  He is a failed dog for the blind.  When he was 8 months old, his owner and caretaker at the time, took him into a store and he became fearful.  He never got over it so now he has a great home with the people who raised him.  Arthur is a big doofus who loves food.

and the white sparkle on him?  powdered sugar.  He was helping his mom make a cake for his dad's birthday
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1118]

This is Zelda.  She is a 10 year old retired dog for the blind.  She lives with the same family as Arthur.
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 399x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


LOL!!
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  
"My motto is always if you aren't constipated, then there wasn't enough cheese." (Paraphrased from a book)
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
13 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
13 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
12 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
12 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
11 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
11 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
11 hours ago  
Mrs. FTP's latest project
/Yeah she still working on DLC's chimera
//slightly bigger project :-)
///Because three of course
 
Bathia_Mapes
10 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
9 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
9 hours ago  
Fark that Pixel
8 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
8 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes
7 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
2 hours ago  
Made it to the office yesterday just in time to have my company VP tell me he called to cancel the in person meeting.  We had a teleconference instead.  Tried calling the VA on the company phones.  Must have been an energy conservation day at a Federal facility; calls spent a minute on elevator music hold, then went to ringing on next available operator, who let it ring for ten minutes straight.  The letter I got was a rush request to reschedule a redundant eye appointment I don't need for eyes that aren't hurt any worse by diabeetus than they already are from plain old genetics.

So I came home from work, having missed team trivia due to the busses being so slow, and promptly shredded the letter from the VA.  I figured, why waste a Friday in July off with a free van trip to Syracuse?  I can hit Dinosaur bbq, then try out the Irish pubs downtown!
 
scanman61
37 minutes ago  
So we still have our foster puppy Deuce, still trying to find his forever humans.

Here he is taking a nap with his favorite stuffed toy

God--
29 minutes ago  
Hammersmith Rocco's Modern Death.... AKA Super Derp

proco
20 minutes ago  
After many discussions, The Bailey Dog (top) and The Ellie Girl reached a couch sharing arrangement
 
kdawg7736
8 minutes ago  
