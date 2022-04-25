 Skip to content
(13 ABC Toledo)   Ohio man stabbed twice in the head, but bleeds from his buttocks   (13abc.com) divider line
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well done, subby.

Also, thanks to my anonymous benefactor - whom I hope wanders into this thread - for the TF. I have no idea what I did to deserve it.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB time

A few years back I had a teenage patient who was involved in some - let's say extracurricular street pharmacology activities - that had pissed off another dealer. He was bent over in his car cleaning it when dealer B literally lites his ass up with a 9mm. Takes six rounds to the buttocks.

So we get kid to the trauma center but even with those holes patched he's still bleeding right?

Trauma doc rolls him over, his testicles - or rather - what's left of them rolls out onto the trauma bay bed.

So moral of the story - always look for the source when you're bleeding out your ass.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dear god, you have seen some sh*t.

You could probably become a medical-themed Gorg... ahem - "you know who", invariably able to post some anecdote both related to the thread topic, and also able to put most Farkers off their lunch.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
