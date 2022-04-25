 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Plane swap guys appear to be on the FAFO track after ignoring FAA disapproval for their stunt   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Parachuting, Red Bull, Event organizers, Aviator, Parachute, Luke Aikins, United States Navy SEALs, Safety  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2022 at 5:30 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How did they expect that to end differently?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: How did they expect that to end differently?


Probably something along the lines of "fark YOU I DO WHAT I WANT!!"
 
The Envoy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Aikins' notoriety includes a successful jump from 25,000 feet without a parachute".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Envoy: "Aikins' notoriety includes a successful jump from 25,000 feet without a parachute".

[Fark user image image 498x278]


Clearly after surviving that he felt invincible.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Envoy: "Aikins' notoriety includes a successful jump from 25,000 feet without a parachute".

[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


He landed in a giant net that was designed to slow him (relatively) gradually. Still pretty cool to watch.

Regarding this stunt: it's one thing to crash a plane into the desert because a stunt went wrong. It's another thing to intentionally crash a plane into a forest for YT views. Trees burn. Sand does not.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It'd be worth watching if they didn't wear parachutes.

Otherwise, meh.  The FAA are the good guys here.

/FAA-fo?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

untoldforce: The Envoy: "Aikins' notoriety includes a successful jump from 25,000 feet without a parachute".

[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

He landed in a giant net that was designed to slow him (relatively) gradually. Still pretty cool to watch.

Regarding this stunt: it's one thing to crash a plane into the desert because a stunt went wrong. It's another thing to intentionally crash a plane into a forest for YT views. Trees burn. Sand does not.


And, in defense of red bull, the planes had emergency parachutes on them.   the one plane that did no successfully "catch" a pilot still landed mostly intact.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.