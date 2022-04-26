 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Having already historically established the pattern of violently defending their land, Texas man pulls a gun from his bathrobe, shoots his neighbor over a parking space, and somehow only gets his last name in TFA   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Gun, Parking, parking space dispute.Irina Post, Shane Post, Irina Post, Irina Post said.Ring doorbell footage, Shane Post said.He, Washington County native  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When bad parking is outlawed, only outlaws will park badly

Only a good parker with a gun can stop a bad parker... with a gun

Well, howdy! I'm parking in Texas! Shoot shoot shoot! Bullet bullet! Gun!
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, is the gun OK?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they don't recognize the authority of the parking chair in Texas.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what kind of gun was it?  Did it have a magazine or a clip?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polite society
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: Yes, but what kind of gun was it?  Did it have a magazine or a clip?


Oh come on. It was obviously a handgun, likely an AK-47.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand I really want a woman who would get between me and a gun. On the other hand....did she put the baby down first?
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I actually watched the video.  Two men were going towards the person in the robe.

He/she then pulled the gun and shot him.

It will be interesting in court on this one.  

Moral of the story, don't piss off a person in a robe if you don't have a robe (with a weapon) too.
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What good is a truck if it won't attack people for you?

(Doesn't count if you're in it, obvs. That is attacking someone with your truck)
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bonded out of jail. That's messed up for possible murderer one.
 
Muta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: I actually watched the video.  Two men were going towards the person in the robe.

He/she then pulled the gun and shot him.



They weren't really moving in any threatening way.  He moved kinda how you would approach someone you're talking to is 15 feet away and you don't want to have to yell so you try to cut the distance in half.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nikki Brown

Need to go to a local store, not one the mom from half the country away tells her local news. Also, don't park in someone else spot (assuming this is assigned parking)
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Irina said there have been a couple confrontations with the neighbor in the past, involving their dog getting into the neighbor's yard, but nothing that escalated to violence.

I dunno,
When I seen someone's critter's poop in my yard, I kinda take it personally.
Now if I was an armed, stand yer ground, get offa my propertay, greivance collector.....
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bluenosed Baker: Bonded out of jail. That's messed up for possible murderer one.


He's white.
 
Cheron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Each of the states is an experiment in democracy. Texas's working hypothesis is that the knowledge that even a minor or inadvertent misstep could results is summary execution. Wondering how they think it is working.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hang on a minute. I'm starting to see a pattern in all these stories.
 
Secundus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Were they arressted for discharging a weapon in public or indecent exposure for wearing a robe in public?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Grew up one town over from Waxahachie

Beautiful historic city hall, and I loved the library( which sadly they moved to a newer building)

Could still tell you where the Hardy Boys were located

Now it's just another outer suburb of Dallas
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Muta: Bluenosed Baker: Bonded out of jail. That's messed up for possible murderer one.

He's white.


The shooter, who bonded out, is black according to the video.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

smokewon: On the one hand I really want a woman who would get between me and a gun. On the other hand....did she put the baby down first?


She did not put the baby down.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Hang on a minute. I'm starting to see a pattern in all these stories.


Me too. We should ban parking. Nothing good comes from it.
 
