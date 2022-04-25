 Skip to content
(Fark)   Spring is springing, crocuses are croaking (somewhere) and here I am waiting for the snow to stop falling. Come gloat in this week's Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday April 26, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Boom! Firecrackers and lavender.

/It's 90 out.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Got my purple salvia ready to transplant outside. Weather hasn't been ideal, so I will wait.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Magnolia blossom tendril pea flower
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I made a cold frame this weekend. I took my onion, brassica, sweet pea and beet seedlings out  from under the lights in the cellar and boom! Within 36 hours in the sheltered sun outside they they looked fantastic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Indoors, my Paphiopedalum Lebaudyanum has 2 stalks and 7 flowers. I've been coaxing it along for 9 years. Orchids can take a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Beautiful cold frame!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We had great weather this weekend.  I spent at least 14 hours working outside.

Pulled a bunch of Virginia creeper.
Planted canna lily bulbs.
Planted sunflower seeds.
Emptied the hot compost bin and restarted it with old straw and kitchen trimmings.
Turned the leaf mold compost bin.
Finished filling and amending a new raised bed and finished the woodwork on it.
Leveled and rototilled my big bed.
Got the chicken wire trellis for cucumbers back in place.
Planted lettuce under hoops.
Planted bok choi and green beans.
Planted fennel - going to try to make my own pastis this year.
Cleaned out my herb bed and got replacements for some of the perennials that didn't make it; next year I'll have a double layer of plastic sheeting on that bed and straw around the most vulnerable plants.
Started playing around with drip irrigation tubing and fixtures.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
squirrels and birds love okra seeds. i've planted them three times and found them dug up within 48 hours.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farking ridiculous coldest farking spring EVER.  30 mph winds with sleet yesterday. Lawn is turning green here in The Land of Cheese but for crying out loud even the tulips have the good sense to stay in the farking ground.  /notbittter.  Spose it could be worse for the folks up in ND and northern MN.  Those folks are likely contemplating sticking heads in  the oven...
 
dracos31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sunflowers are almost ready to go outside.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Marigolds (Mexican and french) starting to pop up.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


CSB: was hiking at about 4000 feet when I accidentally kicked over a patch of creeper. I picked it up and threw it in my terrarium for fun. Stuff is growing out of it like mad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeeeeep.

Our Lilly patch is up but it's too cold to plant anything in my garden yet so I'm keeping my seeds growing indoors under the lights.

Hopefully this weekend I'll be able to start planting.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/c'mon WI, warm the Fark up!
 
dracos31
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I've found coating them with chili oil keeps the squirrels away.
 
