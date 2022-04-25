 Skip to content
(MSN) They shoulda read How to Avoid Huge Whales (msn.com)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the whale ok
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about the poor whale? Was it killeda? You assholes you just killed Megaptera novaeangliae.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately Captain Trimmer never wrote a sequel to his best-seller.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tourist Terror As Boat Launches Into The Air After Striking Humpback Whale

Damn the tourists, how's the whale?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark the tourists, how badly is the whale hurt?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ruudbob: What about the poor whale? Was it killeda? You assholes you just killed Megaptera novaeangliae.


Is this what they want?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Garcia explained that a Mexican Navy rescue unit attended the scene and transferred the injured tourists to medical centers.

Or as they're called in Mexico, el Navidad.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Tourist Terror As Boat Launches Into The Air After Striking Humpback Whale

Damn the tourists, how's the whale?


If I know whales, and I kinda do, the one whale that flipped them was fine. He is a legend among the pod. They will sing songs about this time
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TorpedoOrca: Bootleg: Tourist Terror As Boat Launches Into The Air After Striking Humpback Whale

Damn the tourists, how's the whale?

If I know whales, and I kinda do, the one whale that flipped them was fine. He is a legend among the pod. They will sing songs about this time


Preach it brother. Humans think they're king of the jungle, but when they get in our actual jungles, we flip that shiat over.
 
