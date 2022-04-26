 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Organization battles hunger in SW Florida, tries to provide record number of PB&J sandwiches to those needing food assistance   (winknews.com) divider line
5
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a shiathole country.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've never had python butter and jelly, but I guess you use what you've got.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We have something similar here in North Central Ohio. I think there are like 3 or 4 trucks and they give out sack lunches with a PB&J sandwich and a small bag of chips.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And honestly, as gas prices, inflation, rental costs, everything is going up, we're starting to see more and more individuals, different families than we've ever seen before who are starting to come and utilize our services.

This is the big one because its growing much faster than the national average for various reasons. SWFL's economy is basically retirees and tourism and the people who support those industries are finding it harder to survive when the average price for a rental in that area is $2000/month.

https://www.winknews.com/2022/03/07/cost-of-living-rising-quickly-in-southwest-florida/

https://www.winknews.com/2022/03/15/property-insurance-housing-costs-still-plague-swfl-residents/

Of course Tallahassee isn't doing anything to address this.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's sloppy as all hell, but grilled peanut butter sandwiches are amazing. Best to use a thick bread with kinda absorbent crumb.
 
