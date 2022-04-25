 Skip to content
(ABC Action News) Lovebugs actually benefit the environment, not so much vehicle paint jobs (abcactionnews.com)
trapped-in-CH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


the only true love bug.  posers.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wait. Did Herbie get modified to be all-electric?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trapped-in-CH: [media-amazon.com image 466x351]

the only true love bug.  posers.


Sorry, not even close.
These are the original love bugs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are still bugs?
 
aremmes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once drove on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge during lovebug season. To say that the front of the rental car was covered in bug carcasses is an understatement. It looked like the car had grown facial hair. Black and red facial hair. Made of dead bugs.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Saw a cluster of them yesterday. Washed the car this morning, probably will have to a couple more times this week
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nirvana - Love Buzz (Live At The Paramount, Seattle / 1991)
Youtube ZEh3mO9MPV0
?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Have a friend from South Dakota.  Wife and I used to complain about love bugs and he would scoff at our quaint Florida ways.  Then he had to drive down to Central Florida one summer.  He came back and personally apologized to us; like invited us over for dinner specifically to tell us he was sorry for his earlier disbelief.  His wife is still convinced they are some hoax perpetrated by us for the lulz, but he knows better.
 
