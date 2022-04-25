 Skip to content
He didn't fix the cable
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy needs to be locked up in a little cell, forever.
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The sands in the hour glass of Gaal's life were about to run out.

That is actually the best writing in this entire Daily News cribbing sensationalization of a repeat story, laundered through Yahoo.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But he laid plenty of pipe
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's available ladies!
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Queens mom

Damn, she's pretty active for being dead twenty years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember when reading the news about anything was just a presentation of facts that were known and not an hour-long docudrama condensed into an online article.

The sands in the hour glass of Gaal's life were about to run out.

Seriously, STFU.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
couchsoup.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I remember when reading the news about anything was just a presentation of facts that were known and not an hour-long docudrama condensed into an online article.

The sands in the hour glass of Gaal's life were about to run out.

Seriously, STFU.


Not a fan of true crime documentaries?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: C18H27NO3: I remember when reading the news about anything was just a presentation of facts that were known and not an hour-long docudrama condensed into an online article.

The sands in the hour glass of Gaal's life were about to run out.

Seriously, STFU.

Not a fan of true crime documentaries?


I certainly am, I just don't want to read a news article where it pretends to be one.
 
