(Bradenton Herald)   Following Champlain Towers South collapse, insurers won't write policies on any condo over four stories and built prior to '95. Just flat and simple   (bradenton.com) divider line
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ""The marketplace is horrible," Munchick said. "Insurance companies are picking and choosing what buildings they want to insure. ... Companies might not want to write on the ocean anymore.""

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt. Who knew?
 
barc0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the next collapse in Florida is going to be the condo market.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if I had a place in Bradenton and a place in Hell, I'd rent the place in Bradenton and live in Hell.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: FTA: ""The marketplace is horrible," Munchick said. "Insurance companies are picking and choosing what buildings they want to insure. ... Companies might not want to write on the ocean anymore.""

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt. Who knew?

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt. Who knew?


chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess the next collapse in Florida is going to be the condo market.

I wouldn't be surprised if the whole state needs a massive rescue plan between discriminatory rules against special taxing districts, rents which are increasing at 30-60% rates, and failures in the insurance market.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Florida has an intelligent level-headed governor.

/ya'll farked
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Good thing Florida has an intelligent level-headed governor.

/ya'll farked

/ya'll farked


They're busy focusing on more serious issues like preventing kids from learning that gay people exist and that people can be racist.

Those are the REAL issues!
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.


That isn't a concern for the owners. Wealthy people buy ocean side condos in south Florida. The federal government will bail everyone who bought one of those condos out when something goes wrong.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll end up getting federal insurance
 
xzelldx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they've been preparing for the eventual abandonment of everything 30 yards from the shoreline, right?

...right?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xzelldx: Good thing they've been preparing for the eventual abandonment of everything 30 yards from the shoreline, right?

...right?

...right?


That's.... really farkin optimistic.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole situation is a clusterfark.    I can understand why insurance companies do not want to touch these condos with a fifty foot pole.   That said i do feel for the folks who can't get insurance on their condos with out paying an insane rate or at all.

I can also understand why banks would be cautious in making loans for these condos.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: They'll end up getting federal insurance


Is there federal condo insurance?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.


Does this mean that insurance companies are trying to avoid reefer madness?

/I will see myself out.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.


The ocean's pH is lowering, and killing off a lot of coral. Probably not gonna be living reefs.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Peter von Nostrand: Good thing Florida has an intelligent level-headed governor.

/ya'll farked

They're busy focusing on more serious issues like preventing kids from learning that gay people exist and that people can be racist.

Those are the REAL issues!


I have it in bad authority that gays attract hurricanes and tolerance complicates relief efforts.

So clearly they're doing the important ground work first.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: chewynathan2: By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.

Does this mean that insurance companies are trying to avoid reefer madness?

/I will see myself out.


BOOOOOOOO

/your award will be in the mail
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moment these condo owners realize that their buildings are uninsurable after a certain date, you're going to see so many fires of unknown origin that Miami will look like Marioupol as that day approaches
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: The moment these condo owners realize that their buildings are uninsurable after a certain date, you're going to see so many fires of unknown origin that Miami will look like Marioupol as that day approaches


Are we still allowed to say Jewish Lightning?

I mean, I know we're not, but I'm going for cheap laughs here.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: By the year 2050 those condo's will be reefs anyways.


Time to build the wall now before they realize what's happening and try moving to higher ground.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Same market forces in California due to wildfire risk, our condo had our insurance premium go up 5X for the past 2 years. Only this year are insurance companies coming back into the market where prices are resonable.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: They'll end up getting federal insurance


The only thing the Feds run is flood insurance.  Everything else runs through the state of Florida.  Their options at this point are to do it like NY and NJ and say that if you insure X% of the "good" properties you need to take the same percentage of the high risk risk properties.  Or everybody runs and the state has to offer a crappy HO-3  contract to everyone that covers assessed value on the main dwelling only.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Peter von Nostrand: Good thing Florida has an intelligent level-headed governor.

/ya'll farked

They're busy focusing on more serious issues like preventing kids from learning that gay people exist and that people can be racist.

Those are the REAL issues!


Don't forget screaming at kids for wearing a mask.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: ""The marketplace is horrible," Munchick said. "Insurance companies are picking and choosing what buildings they want to insure. ... Companies might not want to write on the ocean anymore.""

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt ever writing a check. Who knew?


FTFY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many more towers will be deemed unsafe to occupy or fall down between now and the next election? Just remember, DeSantis cares more about "don't say gay" than he does about protecting the value of your biggest investment, Floridians.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xzelldx: Good thing they've been preparing for the eventual abandonment of everything 30 yards from the shoreline, right?

...right?

...right?


I would think it would need to be more like 3 miles.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, whatever. Governor Derpsantis will just pass a law that insurance companies can't rely on shiat like "risk" or "math." Any company that disagrees will be assessed a huge fine for offending Dear Leader.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Dodo David: FTA: ""The marketplace is horrible," Munchick said. "Insurance companies are picking and choosing what buildings they want to insure. ... Companies might not want to write on the ocean anymore.""

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt ever writing a check. Who knew?

FTFY


Gods know insurance companies deserve some serious bashing, but even in a theoretical perfect insurance market, Florida oceanside condos would be an atrociously poor insurance risk, especially with the Florida legislature MIA on doing anything to address the issue.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hlehmann: xzelldx: Good thing they've been preparing for the eventual abandonment of everything 30 yards from the shoreline, right?

...right?

I would think it would need to be more like 3 miles.

...right?

I would think it would need to be more like 3 miles.


Yeah, 30 yards from the shoreline is still basically on the sand in a lot of places.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: whither_apophis: They'll end up getting federal insurance

Is there federal condo insurance?

Is there federal condo insurance?


Federal Insurance of Condos and Aparment Liability.  It's FICAL matters.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Someone Else's Alt: Dodo David: FTA: ""The marketplace is horrible," Munchick said. "Insurance companies are picking and choosing what buildings they want to insure. ... Companies might not want to write on the ocean anymore.""

Gee, it is as if insurance companies might actually want to avoid going bankrupt ever writing a check. Who knew?

FTFY

Gods know insurance companies deserve some serious bashing, but even in a theoretical perfect insurance market, Florida oceanside condos would be an atrociously poor insurance risk, especially with the Florida legislature MIA on doing anything to address the issue.


Property insurance in general is skyrocketing in Florida, which in turn is causing overall housing costs to skyrocket.

https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/price-of-paradise/80k-lawsuits-filed-against-insurance-companies-in-2020-doubling-homeowners-insurance-premiums

You'd think this would be a higher priority than some petty feud with a cartoon mouse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nailed it:
'What about your South Beach Condo?'
'Hello? Florida real estate collapse. It's further underwater than SeaLab'

Malory Moments #1
Youtube y8qwKM7S2lQ
/Danger Zone!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nirbo: studebaker hoch: The moment these condo owners realize that their buildings are uninsurable after a certain date, you're going to see so many fires of unknown origin that Miami will look like Marioupol as that day approaches

Are we still allowed to say Jewish Lightning?

I mean, I know we're not, but I'm going for cheap laughs here.

Are we still allowed to say Jewish Lightning?

I mean, I know we're not, but I'm going for cheap laughs here.


We prefer Hebrew Heater.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time for a BAILOUT!
 
