(BBC-US)   Friendship statue to be pulled down. it marked the relationship between Ukraine and Russia. Might be a little bit overdue   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please stop linking to "live reporting" sites where you then have to search the whole page for the story.
Anyway, here's the monument and why it's there to save you from searching:

The Friendship of Nations Monument is a giant metal parabola celebrating the 1654 'unification' of Russia and Ukraine. It's on an elevated plaza with great views of the Dnipro and Kyiv's left (east) bank. Under the arch is a social-realist statue of a Ukrainian (on the left) and a burlier Russian, arms raised in solidarity
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ram Ranch has commissioned a much more true to life sculpture.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you wait a bit,
maybe it could be the Arch of the triumph of the will of the ukrainian people over evil?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: triumph of the will


Very Nietzschian / Leni Riefenstahl-ish, not sure if intentional.

Alternatively the scrapped metal could be recycled & used to fabricate more Czech hedgehogs. Or paint the arch in ROYGBIV rainbow colours, or the colours of the Ukranian flag.

\options, options, options...
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark Putin and I can not stress that enough, but Russian culture is awesome, classical music is my drop into bear country
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope they raze it and replace it with a big patch of soil with big buckets of sunflower seeds people can plant
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Please stop linking to "live reporting" sites where you then have to search the whole page for the story.


For future reference, the "share" button at the bottom of each post links directly to that post in the feed.  A-like so.

Not sure if Fark allows those in submissions or if it kicks back to the top.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If you wait a bit,
maybe it could be the Arch of the triumph of the will of the ukrainian people over evil?


Or, remove the statue, and paint the arch in rainbow colour?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tchaikovsky - Waltz of the Flowers
Youtube QxHkLdQy5f0
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [YouTube video: Tchaikovsky - Waltz of the Flowers]


Rub your woman's feet to this
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess they have to rip the official photo in two also
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Lavrov: 'Nato, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia'"
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the Nato alliance is "in essence engaged in war with Russia".


These farking aholes know we aren't in essence at war. It's not like this is our first proxy conflict. Russia supplied the Norks and Vietnam. We supplied Afghanistan. We played around in Africa and Central America by similar rules. The farking Russians even flew planes on behalf of the Norks during that war. We should have been nuking each other over that bullshiat. That was actually crossing the line when it came to proxy conflicts. And yet we pretended it wasn't happening to avoid armageddon.

So stop your whining, you stupid Russian POS. If it wasn't for the nukes, you'd be getting hanged for war crimes in a couple of weeks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Somaticasual: triumph of the will

Very Nietzschian / Leni Riefenstahl-ish, not sure if intentional.

Alternatively the scrapped metal could be recycled & used to fabricate more Czech hedgehogs. Or paint the arch in ROYGBIV rainbow colours, or the colours of the Ukranian flag.

\options, options, options...


Alright <slams non-germanic fist on table unnecessarily, having literally no skin the game at all>
Czech hedgehogs it is
 
