(UPI)   Move over landshark, alligator is at the front door   (upi.com) divider line
12
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This seems to happen a lot....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I was here first Clyde, go to the neighbor's door"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is it?
Plumber
I didn't ask for a plumber
Candy graham
Oh okay
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have something like that in Alaska, only it's bears.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sweet Lucy was a dancer, but no one wouldn't chance her, because she was guarded by a gator.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Landshark is okay, but there are lots of better lagers out there.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alaska and Florida are two states where it's completely justified to pack heat just going to get the mail.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: We have something like that in Alaska, only it's bears.


And mosquitoes. I think I heard a mosquito knocking on my cabin door the other day.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's just checking the flooring because all alligators have in their homes is Rep-tiles.

/I'll see myself out
 
