As long as you don't mind the floods, hurricanes, chemical plant explosions and increasingly fascist state government, Houston remains a great market for homebuyers
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't mind living in Houston were it not in the state of Texas.

/looking to get the hell out ASAMFP.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the weather, and the people, and the absence of any sort of zoning so the city looks like a big farking mess
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's New Orleans without the pretty buidlings.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the third-world electrical grid.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Imma get this outta the way.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is cheap because Texas sucks.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You just have to live there.

Well, alllll righty.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not as cheap as it used to be. Farkin hot as hell in summer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Not as cheap as it used to be. Farkin hot as hell in summer.


Summer? I didn't know summer was 10 months long.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Iggy Pop- Houston Is Hot Tonite
Youtube HZQdmihb_Kc
 
Torchsong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I lived there for less than a year.

I'm not going to lie and say there's no amount of money that'd make me move back, but it's a sizable amount. "Elon-Buying-Twitter" kind of money. :)
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I wouldn't mind living in Houston were it not in the state of Texas.

/looking to get the hell out ASAMFP.


Me too.

And if one of my interviews goes well this week, Colorado here I come!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 778x486]


Not a U.S. license plate.

/ignoring the shark
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"most desirable" yet very cheap. Riiiiight. Some weird accounting going on here, or these people have no idea what that word means.

/Meanwhile $350k won't get you a 400sf studio apartment in much of Canada. FML
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem is, too many Texans in Texas.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I wouldn't mind living in Houston were it not in the state of Texas.

/looking to get the hell out ASAMFP.


What we need is for more liberals to move into purple states and low population red states.

Right now, liberals are probably the majority of voters, but they live in the wrong farking states.  If you factor in living in the "right" states, conservatives are in the majority.  This is mostly due to the one in 68 problem, although that doesn't factor in Texas.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
EatHam

and the absence of any sort of zoning so the city looks like a big farking mess.


Exactly
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: steklo: [Fark user image image 778x486]

Not a U.S. license plate.

/ignoring the shark


Yup, too long and narrow.  North American plates are fairly unique, with a shorter width and greater height.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EatHam: And the weather, and the people, and the absence of any sort of zoning so the city looks like a big farking mess


Houston's lax zoning rules (they do have them, they just call them other things) are actually one of the good things about the city.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many presidential campaigns ago, they polled the news people who followed the candidates around. What was the worst city. What was the best city. The talking head expected some Rust Belt city like Cleveland or Buffalo or Detroit. Overwhelmingly the media said Houston.

Just thought I'd mention here that every major urban area in Texas voted for Biden. Houston included. Ft. Worth included. After my sister who lives in Dallas had belly-ached about how conservative Dallas was, I was amazed to see it voted for Biden 2-1. Rural Texans are the asshoals.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Many presidential campaigns ago, they polled the news people who followed the candidates around. What was the worst city. What was the best city. The talking head expected some Rust Belt city like Cleveland or Buffalo or Detroit. Overwhelmingly the media said Houston.

Just thought I'd mention here that every major urban area in Texas voted for Biden. Houston included. Ft. Worth included. After my sister who lives in Dallas had belly-ached about how conservative Dallas was, I was amazed to see it voted for Biden 2-1. Rural Texans are the asshoals.


This applies nationwide; heck, worldwide.  The denser an area is, the more liberal it is.

1. Urban areas deal with the government constantly (use of public transit for instance); rural areas are full of people who hate the government and want to deal with it as little as possible.

2. Urban areas think "gang violence" or "liquor store robbery" when thinking of firearms; rural areas think "hunting" or "protecting livestock from predators" instead.

3. Urban people deal with members of every color, religion, ethnicity, sexuality, nationality on a daily basis; rural people may have never met an Episcopalian.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

slantsix: "most desirable" yet very cheap. Riiiiight. Some weird accounting going on here, or these people have no idea what that word means.

/Meanwhile $350k won't get you a 400sf studio apartment in much of Canada. FML


It'll get ya a nice house on some acreage with an ocean view in the Yarmouth/Shelburne area of Nova Scotia. ;)
 
