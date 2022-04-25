 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   America is flooding Ukraine with anti-tank rockets, artillery, magicians, ammuni... wait, back up
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now it's getting serious

/ send in the white tiger brigade, it will be fabulous
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Rocky, watch me pull a Bayraktar drone out of my hat!
Aww Bullwinkle, that trick never works.
 
pd2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy...
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch as I make this tank disappear...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the average Russian, the idea that America is flooding Ukraine with wizards may just have an impact.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now it's getting serious.
Next they'll be sending the poet, the physician, the farmer, the scientist and the other so-called gods of our legends.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I place the Russian soldier in this perfectly ordinary box - now, observe as I thrust a sword right through the box, leaving the soldier unh... hmm - no I guess that didn't work.  Let's try it again!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Watch as I make this tank disappear...


Hopefully David Copperfield can make the Kremlin disappear.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.


Supposedly at least the CIA has hired people for exactly that reason, although I have yet to see it with names and details - not that this is a surprise.  True or not, it's the CIA we're talking about, sharing isn't really on their radar
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just make the Russians disappear?
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Gandalf was off getting more ammo....somebody had to hold the fort in the mean time
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marine / Magician is a very unorthodox dual class build I can see it somehow being effective
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need magicians. Send in The Nightingale, Peter Grant, and the Laundry.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about magicians and weapons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.


There was Jasper Maskelyne. During WWII he used his skills in a variety of truly fascinating ways in the North African theater.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only enjoy one magician:

The Amazing Johnathan - Lounge Lizards (1996)
Youtube pOQTnquZ6rQ


/RIP John Edward Szeles (just found out he died in February of this year :( )
//Robert was your best "volunteer"
///*after drinking a bottle of Windex* "I like to take my clothes off and run around; this helps me from streaking!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I only enjoy one magician:

[YouTube video: The Amazing Johnathan - Lounge Lizards (1996)]

/RIP John Edward Szeles (just found out he died in February of this year :( )
//Robert was your best "volunteer"
///*after drinking a bottle of Windex* "I like to take my clothes off and run around; this helps me from streaking!"


He was great.

/Saw him perform in Vegas back in '99.
 
zidders
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Marine / Magician is a very unorthodox dual class build I can see it somehow being effective


Arcane duelist in Pathfinder is pretty much this.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Making the Movska disappear was a neat trick.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.


Supposedly yes:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apollo_Robbins
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mad_Radhu: Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.

Supposedly at least the CIA has hired people for exactly that reason, although I have yet to see it with names and details - not that this is a surprise.  True or not, it's the CIA we're talking about, sharing isn't really on their radar


I think the Amazing Randy used to consult with them.  Started off when he was debunking all the psychics the Reagan Administration brought in to try and Remote View the Russians.

BTW Reagan was never a Christian.  He belonged to a supernatural cult that was started by Manly P. Hall that was the big crazy celebrity religion that all the celebs were into before Scientology became the cool thing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just be sure your magic users plan accordingly:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Now it's getting serious.
Next they'll be sending the poet, the physician, the farmer, the scientist and the other so-called gods of our legends.


I read "send the flamer", & it made your comment much more interesting.
Yes, send the flamer.
That British one helped defeat the Nazis.  (Brings new meaning to "God save the Queen")
To rebuild, they'll need interior decorators & shirtless guys wearing tool belts.  To join the EU, they'll need to accept that some prefer wearing tool belts & attending fabulous brunches on weekends.
They've got plenty of farmers.
This time, send the flamer.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And he comes with a douchy beard.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still, good for him. Making a difference! More than I'm doing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size

And we know how well that works out for orcs.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: [Fark user image 425x283]


Amateurs....
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Do intelligence services ever make use of magicians? Seems like they would be awesome at teaching people how to do dead drops without being seen and how to conceal items when searched.


Slight of hand, illusion, and disguise are a big part of assassination and espionage, even more-so for women who were involved in such trades. Female assassins in Japan were very skilled at hiding sharp things in flowers, hair, etc. Pretend to drop something and pick up the weapon placed hours or days before in the muckety-mucks quarters. Take something and hide it away to be picked up later (dead drop, as you pointed out). Replace something with a counterfeit.

Many of the ancient schools of warfare had overlap with the arts of espionage, counter-intelligence, and assassination.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I put on my NLAW and wizard's hat?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Can't they just make the Russians disappear?


I've said this repeatedly since the pandemic started, & it still applies.
Dead bodies are hard to hide.
They show up missing - there's always evidence.
They show up in the darndest places.
//no reason to disappear them
//just blow 'em up real good
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TheYeti: Watch as I make this tank disappear...

Hopefully David Copperfield can make the Kremlin disappear.


All I know is, if I had the ability to use the Force, I'd find a way to upend a mountain on top of the Kremlin....
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zidders: berylman: Marine / Magician is a very unorthodox dual class build I can see it somehow being effective

Arcane duelist in Pathfinder is pretty much this.


Too much effort and inefficiency.

Magus FTW
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 512x428]
And we know how well that works out for orcs.


yes, LOTR, where you send out what is supposedly a super-powerful Wizard who can't be arsed to use any real magic, just wander around in robes hacking and slashing Orcs with a broad sword, or trying to scare off Balrogs with a glorified flash bulb. Woo.

/Elminster would've levelled Sauron in about 20 seconds.
//Yeah, I went there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The_Sponge: TheYeti: Watch as I make this tank disappear...

Hopefully David Copperfield can make the Kremlin disappear.

All I know is, if I had the ability to use the Force, I'd find a way to upend a mountain on top of the Kremlin....


I like your style.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Kit Fister: The_Sponge: TheYeti: Watch as I make this tank disappear...

Hopefully David Copperfield can make the Kremlin disappear.

All I know is, if I had the ability to use the Force, I'd find a way to upend a mountain on top of the Kremlin....

I like your style.


If the Mountain proves to be problematic, I'll resort to using the force to pull an asteroid down out of the Belt onto the kremlin.  Or a rain of satellites. Whichever is more convenient.

/Could also drop a Super-Tanker on it, or a PANAMAX cargo hauler...
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Given the average Russian, the idea that America is flooding Ukraine with wizards may just have an impact.


The tanks were all on fire, and it was my fault. OK, no, but you can see the appeal....
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
totallyhistory.comView Full Size


at least we haven't had to unleash the 151st Mime Division
or the Shields and Yarnell Airborne
 
