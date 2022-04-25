 Skip to content
(CNBC) Fark PolTab soon to see increase in submissions and comments
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This oughta go well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TSLA investors not very happy.

Sell sell sell
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awwwwwww..... FUCK man...he's gonna give Trump back his megaphone first thing...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: awwwwwww..... fark man...he's gonna give Trump back his megaphone first thing...


over/under 24 hours...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JTFC.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sure does sound like it will end well.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: leeto2: awwwwwww..... fark man...he's gonna give Trump back his megaphone first thing...

over/under 24 hours...


I give it 10min after the deal closes.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: TSLA investors not very happy.

Sell sell sell


I bet Twitter's main advertisers will bolt out as well.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fuck.  every.  duck.


:-/
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. He's going to let Trump back on.

This will go badly for everyone.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes the neighborhood.

I don't care about Twitter as a whole.  I just use it to follow news and some pop culture stuff I enjoy since it's the first (and sometimes only) place anything gets posted these days..  Hopefully they find another common platform to switch over to (or we can go back to encouraging RSS feeds, please).
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Yeah. He's going to let Trump back on.

This will go badly for everyone.


Now, now. I am sure the media will have learned it's lesson and not give Trumps' toilet temper tantrum tweets any attention.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder when the stockholder vote will be.

Also, twitter is going to need a new image tag here. Anyone got ideas?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is Musk doing this?   Just because he can?   He has too much money....
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I wonder when the stockholder vote will be.

Also, twitter is going to need a new image tag here. Anyone got ideas?


Poorly rendered closeup of goatse.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: leeto2: awwwwwww..... fark man...he's gonna give Trump back his megaphone first thing...

over/under 24 hours...


God I hope not.  Trump is a  cancer on our  society and doesn't deserve to have his voice heard.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Why is Musk doing this?   Just because he can?   He has too much money....


He's a professional troll. He's just taking it to the next level.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose we should all abandon twitter now. I only forced myself to make an account to keep up on instanteneous news from another source besides here.
Twitter is now owned by its current #1 shiatposter, as the rest were dumb enough to get banned. I bet some bans are going to get reversed because of frozen fruit.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: awwwwwww..... fark man...he's gonna give Trump back his megaphone first thing...


I bet that's a day 1 move.

Elon is just hoping Trump destabilizes the world so Elon can own more of it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Why is Musk doing this?   Just because he can?   He has too much money....


He's on the spectrum and he's bored.

Tomorrow he'll be buying a biolab to create the first Centaurs for integration into society.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline Drew.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Why is Musk doing this?   Just because he can?   He has too much money....


He's petty enough that he could be using it to get back at the government for delaying the environmental assessment at Starbase in Texas. He has constantly complained about regulatory red tape under Biden which didn't exist under Trump.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I should care about this shiat, but the last 6 years have burnt me out so much, it's hard to elicit more than a "huh?"
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking news

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I wonder when the stockholder vote will be.

Also, twitter is going to need a new image tag here. Anyone got ideas?


Fark user image
Quick and dirty
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comrade Combover just jizzed his diaper.
 
MFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just nuked my 15 year old account. I'm never going back. If he wants to turn it into another right wing shiat hole, he can do it without me or my data.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he requires unfettered use of twitter to continue to run his scam, a court tried to fetter him, this is the result
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to create a new Twitter handle: ElonIsAPedo2. I'm sure the bastion of free speech will be fine with that name.

/I'm also assuming ElonIsAPedo1 is already taken
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just deactivated my account. F*ck Musk.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Comrade Combover just jizzed his diaper.


Fark user image
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keiverarrow: he requires unfettered use of twitter to continue to run his scam, a court tried to fetter him, this is the result


Oh right... the blatant stock manipulation he is always pulling.
I had almost forgot that shiatty part.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it three weeks... the queue will be filled with NextDoor submissions instead of Twitter submissions, and everyone will be waxing about how civil Fark has become.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keiverarrow: he requires unfettered use of twitter to continue to run his scam, a court tried to fetter him, this is the result


I'm pretty sure the SEC just had to hire a new guy just to follow Musk on Twitter full-time with this news.  As bad as he's been, he'll be worse now.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Give it three weeks... the queue will be filled with NextDoor submissions instead of Twitter submissions, and everyone will be waxing about how civil Fark has become.


NextDoor motto: I never knew my neighbors were so racist.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slobberbone: Opacity: Give it three weeks... the queue will be filled with NextDoor submissions instead of Twitter submissions, and everyone will be waxing about how civil Fark has become.

NextDoor motto: I never knew my neighbors were so racist.


This is so true. When i moved to this neighborhood, I gave NextDoor a try. Within 48 hours, I deleted my account. It was like some sort of dystopian neighborhood watch for bored and racist white people.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 594x582]
Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.


Which one?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Gubbo: I wonder when the stockholder vote will be.

Also, twitter is going to need a new image tag here. Anyone got ideas?

Poorly rendered closeup of goatse.


Too intellectual.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 594x582]
Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.


Absolutely no one with a functional brain believes Drumpf won't be back the absolute INSTANT he can.

He misses the spotlight.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk reminds me of the protagonist of this old classic. And yeah, there's a movie version.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 594x582]
Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.


You have to admit, it would be a tough choice for anyone who cared about consistency or how they looked: Either you admit that Twitter was always better, your own personal twitter clone was always crap that you never cared about, and you've been jonesing bad to get back in, or you remain committed to your obviously failing business venture and forgo the sweet, sweet rush of all of those hundreds of thousand of Twitter updoots.

However, I don't think anyone will bet against TFG diving back into Twitter like a relapsing heroin junkie.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 594x582]
Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.

You have to admit, it would be a tough choice for anyone who cared about consistency or how they looked: Either you admit that Twitter was always better, your own personal twitter clone was always crap that you never cared about, and you've been jonesing bad to get back in, or you remain committed to your obviously failing business venture and forgo the sweet, sweet rush of all of those hundreds of thousand of Twitter updoots.

However, I don't think anyone will bet against TFG diving back into Twitter like a relapsing heroin junkie.


Oh god I've just been thinking of how he's gonna word his triumphant return. Ugh I feel unwell.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 594x582]
Something tells me the attention whore is lying here.

Which one?


Yes.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: relapsing heroin junkie.


Best way to put it.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: ThomasPaineTrain: Gubbo: I wonder when the stockholder vote will be.

Also, twitter is going to need a new image tag here. Anyone got ideas?

Poorly rendered closeup of goatse.

Too intellectual.


Tubgirl?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Didn't he pledge his stock for this?

Please please let it fail.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So much for Twitter.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oof. That has to sting for Dorsey,
who is probably now weeping at seeing an extra digit or two  on his bank account...
 
OddLlama
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I suppose we should all abandon twitter now. I only forced myself to make an account to keep up on instanteneous news from another source besides here.
Twitter is now owned by its current #1 shiatposter, as the rest were dumb enough to get banned. I bet some bans are going to get reversed because of frozen fruit.


I just deactivated my account. Not that I ever used it, but I like to think I'll be part of some "fark musk" numbers that lead to a stock dump.
 
