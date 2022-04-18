 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Amazon is hiring a Banista for its HQ 2 complex in Virginia. No, that's not a typo, and curious monkeys need not apply   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 4:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy has a lock on the job:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There can be only one... banana stand.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn it.  I need the work.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's always money in Amazon's Banana-stand
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Half of that jobs duties used to be called a janitor it looks like to me
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How much do the bananas cost, like ten bucks?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
James Acaster Stand-up | James Acaster's Banana Revenge Fantasy | Netflix
Youtube eA0neTHUN6M
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems premature to hire someone to keep the uprights and handrail at the side of the hiking trail clean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wants to apply for the job:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More details on the banana stand here: https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2022/04/18/amazon-met-park-banana-stand.html  The website doesn't like ad blockers, but if you hit reload and then stop the page from loading you can keep it from popping up the second time.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mmmm Banitsa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's like 3 or 4 jobs' worth of jobs lol: security, janitor, fruit stall attendant, customer service, and they want you to run a Twitter acc for the banana stand lol. Better pay $45k, bet it doesn't even pay $20k.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

OOOH YEAH! It's a lock!
 
uncoveror
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fullyautomatic: [i.pinimg.com image 432x324]

Ring ring ring ring
Ring ring ring ring
Bananaphone!
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
clipland.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is Damon Wayans available? He has experience

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I made banana ice cream this weekend as an experiment. It worked surprisingly well.

My resumé will say I am a banana ice cream expert with 5-yrs experience in the business.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$18.50 /hour + good benefits,
That's not bad actually if it just the banana stand and related cleanup. Gonna be a tough sell if it's security and twitter and all too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Banana facts: One banana can emit .01 millirem (0.1 microsieverts) of radiation due to the presence of potassium-40 isotopes and is exceedingly small and basically harmless.
I can put a spoonful of Folgers into hot water and stir it up. So do I get the job or what?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.