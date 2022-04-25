 Skip to content
(CBS News)   MCU to end for good this August   (cbsnews.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What will the proctors' deans' provosts' administrative assistants do for a living now?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That must be pretty valuable land.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have a solemn duty to educate and prepare the next generation of leaders."

<rising coastal real estate prices>

"See ya!"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they really haven't been able to top Infinity War
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just rude, Subby.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a religious school, but probably isn't crazy enough to cater to the entirely-reality-denying religious of 2022, who will prefer Liberty U or Bob Jones.
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,

I wonder why they were losing money.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: What will the proctors' deans' provosts' administrative assistants do for a living now?


Rent boys
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 50 yr old private catholic university is closing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That must be pretty valuable land.


I feel that is a vast understatement.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A college that isn't even older than me? Pfft.

I went to a school that is 235 years old.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost took a job offer there. I'd have needed to move there because my commute from where I live now would have killed me. I just didn't have a good gut feeling about the place, and holy fark does this ever validate my instincts.

/(so does your mom)
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh damn, this is too bad. I grew up in the area, my family knows faculty there. The neighbors have generally not been favorable to the school and had stonewalled all sorts of plans to expand and such. I wonder what will happen to the property. If the neighbors didn't like the college I'm sure they'll *love* whatever development comes in next...
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: It's a religious school, but probably isn't crazy enough to cater to the entirely-reality-denying religious of 2022, who will prefer Liberty U or Bob Jones.


On a smaller scale, dont forget Fruitland!
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A lot of Catholic institutions are becoming obsolete...
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again prayer does not work.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: It's a religious school, but probably isn't crazy enough to cater to the entirely-reality-denying religious of 2022, who will prefer Liberty U or Bob Jones.


It's a Catholic school, so those are out.  Ave Maria University is more their speed, which bans birth control on campus and which one of its own faculty referred to as "Catholic Jonestown"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC > Marvel

/Change my mind
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooooo the Catholic Church is out of money?  The Vatican couldn't sell off one masterpiece and cover their costs for the next 100 yrs?
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was hoping for the opportunity for some new entertainment for a change.  Don't disappoint me like that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: That must be pretty valuable land.


Absolutely.  Though if you want some valuable land look at Loyola Marymount University a couple miles north of LAX

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: DC > Marvel

/Change my mind


Nah.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: they really haven't been able to top Infinity War


Spider-Man 3.3 was fantastic.  Infinity War ran out of steam about 15 minutes in.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: A college that isn't even older than me? Pfft.

I went to a school that is 235 years old.


William and mary?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NINEv2: A 50 yr old private catholic university is closing?
[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


They don't do that, unless it's the priest doing that to the altar boys.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: DC > Marvel

/Change my mind


Username checks out
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: A college that isn't even older than me? Pfft.

I went to a school that is 235 years old.


Only 235 years old?  Callow.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Bob Falfa: A college that isn't even older than me? Pfft.

I went to a school that is 235 years old.

William and mary?


Pitt?  W&M is almost 330 years old.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: DC > Marvel

/Change my mind


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: " a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer "

[Fark user image 600x498]


The liberal arts school...
I agree
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
500 students?  My daughter's middle school has more than twice that.  Sheesh.

/I'm sure it has nothing to do with over the top tuition
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd mount Mary, even if her eyes and ears look a bit off.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Natalie Portmanteau: Bob Falfa: A college that isn't even older than me? Pfft.

I went to a school that is 235 years old.

William and mary?

Pitt?  W&M is almost 330 years old.


Oh, snap, so it is.
 
clborgia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pity, my sister went to the Marymount high school and the nuns ie. sisters went through the effort of providing the most comprehensive birth control education I have seen. They brought in a medical professional to provide the training in spite of the churches belief.

The high schoolers definitely needed sex education, the girls knew the skirt could be as long as you wanted, but out of school, the top hem rolled to make it shorter and there an all boys Loyola was nearby.
 
whitroth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping the MCU was going away, and the DCU would follow it into oblivion.
 
