 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15 News)   Tuskegee Airman asks for birthday cards ahead of his100th birthday next month. Come on Fark, lets fulfill his wishes   (wpde.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Tuskegee Airman, birthday cards  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 4:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've a feeling the Cranston Post office isn't going to know what hit them.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 100? I know black don't crack and all, but damn.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On a side note, once theses send mail things start they don't stop, for ages.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ryebread: He's 100? I know black don't crack and all, but damn.


He looks like he could still kick my ass.

/going to Hallmark
 
thepeterd [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok, I am in, he'll get at least one card from England.
 
VoodooTaco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I've a feeling the Cranston Post office isn't going to know what hit them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His mail person right about now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 850x941]


🥺
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 850x941]


That's why he's asking for cards before his birthday.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Definitely getting a card from me, as his bday comes shortly after my own.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A few years ago, a neighbor was telling me his story of being shot down on a bombing raid over Romania. At first, the plane lost an engine but was still flyable. Of course, at that point, they had to drop out of formation. I asked him how they managed to survive with the plane wounded and out of formation. He said one of the Tuskegee airmen escorted their bomber until they were over Croatia, at which time another engine failed and they had to bail out. The locals in Croatia hated the nazis, so they hid him until the OSS guys could get him back to Italy. He said he got a day off in Rome, then it was back to flying (B-24's, I think). He probably owed his life to that fighter pilot.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.