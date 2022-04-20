 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Nudity isn't promised." It doesn't flat-out say that it won't happen, tho   (nypost.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's still a teen and I am no prize pig.

So, I will just say I am uncertain what is sexy about long legs.  But then a lot of things about human sexuality leave me confused.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sharp knees, plus she's way above my standards.

/Get it? "above" because she's tall
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna need an oxygen mask to make it all the way up to that snack bar.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, and I thought I hated bending down to clean out the dish washer.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She looks like she'd be really bendy, until she isn't, then SNAP!
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sharp knees everything.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soon to be a Belter terrorist...
 
Gratch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you can get the same experience here.

Giraffe Cam at San Diego Zoo
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For once Studman69 nailed it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She has knock knees. She may have long legs, but they are not that pretty.

/My standards are high. You should see my gf
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She has a bright future in making clones for the Galactic Republic
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any baby pics?

Like, was this noticeable at birth or did it happen at puberty or ????
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More power to her.

Now if I could just find a way to monetize my status as a pudgy, hairy, middle aged guy ...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, she could pass as a belter.
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being *that* tall without the riches of professional athletics seems like it would be a nightmare. Either you're hunched over all the time or you have to figure out a way to pay for nearly everything to be made custom.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thoreny: [nypost.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.


She does not appear to have the other features common with acromegaly but I'll wager she will have hip and knee problems as she ages.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Like those signs as Black's Beach:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Her knees are too sharp.  And eye level
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe she can use that money to buy a sandwich.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This headline feels creepy.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like wrestling a giraffe...
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.


or genetic... like marfan syndrome.   https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marfan_syndrome
 
Uzzah
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.


She's too spindly.  Acromegaly can make you tall, but it also makes you thick.  Sausage fingers, big jaw, huge feet.  My dad's shoe size was 13 EEE.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Like those signs as Black's Beach:

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Went there once when I was stationed in San Diego, almost nothing but sausages as far as the eye could see. Nice if someone is into that, but we were disappointed.


IRT article, Marfan Syndrome?

/DNRTFA
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baorao: Being *that* tall without the riches of professional athletics seems like it would be a nightmare. Either you're hunched over all the time or you have to figure out a way to pay for nearly everything to be made custom.


She could get an acting job portraying aliens on Star Trek spinoffs.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We treated a guy at my cancer center that was 7 feet tall.  Everyday he'd walk past my office and someone was saying something to him about his height.  It must get so old people saying "your tall" or "how's the weather" or the like constantly.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Her knees are too sharp.  And eye level


I just had to be drinking tea when I read this comment, dammit...
 
bughunter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hey, Macy!  A boy named Slenderman called, and wants to know if you're free Friday night!"
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: She has knock knees. She may have long legs, but they are not that pretty.

/My standards are high. You should see my gf


Well you work at the morgue, you have a new girlfriend every day
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.


Could be marfan syndrome...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Uzzah: wildcardjack: Did they check for a tumor around the pituitary gland? I think the term is acromegaly.

She's too spindly.  Acromegaly can make you tall, but it also makes you thick.  Sausage fingers, big jaw, huge feet.  My dad's shoe size was 13 EEE.


I wear a 15D, but nothing out of proportion, just life in five quarter scale.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Thoreny: [nypost.com image 850x566]

[Fark user image 164x480]


Came here for this.  If you've got a Slenderman fetish, this is the OnlyFans you've been waiting for.

Are Greenman costumes available in other colors?  She could make millions from the IT community alone.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Malvert had a daughter.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: We treated a guy at my cancer center that was 7 feet tall.  Everyday he'd walk past my office and someone was saying something to him about his height.  It must get so old people saying "your tall" or "how's the weather" or the like constantly.


Do it obnoxiously enough and the weather question gets answered "It's raining."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: She's still a teen and I am no prize pig.

So, I will just say I am uncertain what is sexy about long legs.  But then a lot of things about human sexuality leave me confused.


I..just need to keep my mouth shut.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: [nypost.com image 850x566]


She fits?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Well, she could pass as a belter.


We've already passed through the ring.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: This headline comment feels creepy.


Dustin_00: Any baby pics?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Get me a rope. I'm gonna climb to the top of Mt. Skanky."

/obscure
//no skank detected
 
