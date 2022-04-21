 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida mom arrested for leaving bomb threat at her son's high school was misidentified according to her family. Fark: The bomb threat was because the cafeteria denied her son extra food   (clickorlando.com) divider line
43
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kid's new nick name is "Oliver"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They named the school after a food.  Just a silly mixup about different expectations.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry, lady. Someone complained about all the trans and CRT in the food and said the asparagus looked a little gay. We had to stop feeding your kid or we were gonna get sued for 10k or whatever Florida does now."
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on school administrators. The recommended daily intake for a Florida child is 6,000-7,000 calories per day.  Otherwise, you are starving the poor crotchfruit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Come on school administrators. The recommended daily intake for a Florida child is 6,000-7,000 calories per day.  Otherwise, you are starving the poor crotchfruit.


If we get them fat enough, eventually Florida will  break off and sink to the bottom of the ocean.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I feel like there was a bomb threat every other week, when ever some dumdum didn't feel like taking a test. We'd file out to the parking lot and the janitor would poke around with a broom and then declare all clear and we'd go back to class. To my knowledge no one ever went to Gitmo and it probably didn't make even the local news.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Little fat ass could stand to have normal sized meals.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Sergeant Angle: Come on school administrators. The recommended daily intake for a Florida child is 6,000-7,000 calories per day.  Otherwise, you are starving the poor crotchfruit.

If we get them fat enough, eventually Florida will  break off and sink to the bottom of the ocean.


Sooner than you think
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Kid's new nick name is "Oliver"


That is an interesting twist to the story.

Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: When I was a kid I feel like there was a bomb threat every other week, when ever some dumdum didn't feel like taking a test. We'd file out to the parking lot and the janitor would poke around with a broom and then declare all clear and we'd go back to class. To my knowledge no one ever went to Gitmo and it probably didn't make even the local news.


I don't think we every had a bomb threat. Or maybe we did and they never evacuated because, the teachers were ready for death and if some awful kids went with them, so much the better.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: [Fark user image image 425x236]

Little fat ass could stand to have normal sized meals.


I think that's the mom and aunt, but I understand your confusion.
 
Sue Dunham
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what an American school looks like? It's a prison.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: vudukungfu: Kid's new nick name is "Oliver"

That is an interesting twist to the story.

[Fark user image 100x100]


What the Dickens?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her kid sounds fat.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sue Dunham: That's what an American school looks like? It's a prison.


Must me a great neighborhood.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sue Dunham: That's what an American school looks like? It's a prison.


Pretty sure that's the mom being interviewed just after she was released from jail.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ctighe2353: Sue Dunham: That's what an American school looks like? It's a prison.

Must me a great neighborhood.


Haaaa I'm a dumbass, that mommy jail not the kids
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: [Fark user image 425x236]

Little fat ass could stand to have normal sized meals.


Why bring the moms sister into this?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 700x469]


"You gonna eat that chair?"
couldn't resist...
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She has my vote for "Miss Levelheaded, 2022". I hope she has yours, too.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Klyukva: [Fark user image 425x236]

Little fat ass could stand to have normal sized meals.

Why bring the moms sister into this?


She kinda brought it on herself when she said her sister's arrest is a case of mistaken identity due to "a paperwork error at the school" when the police could see the number of the phone used to make the threat.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: She has my vote for "Miss Levelheaded, 2022". I hope she has yours, too.


I better vote for her...otherwise she might blow up my house

/or at least threaten to
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 374x411]


My kiddo once did a 5k dressed like that, complete with bomb
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello, goberment? You ain't givin my son enough free food!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: Come on school administrators.


Not even with your dick!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Klyukva: [Fark user image image 425x236]

Little fat ass could stand to have normal sized meals.


So fat shaming is cool now?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dodo David: vudukungfu: Kid's new nick name is "Oliver"

That is an interesting twist to the story.

[Fark user image image 100x100]


He's a Dodgers fan.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her sister looks like she could take 3rd place in a Ceeloo Green look-a-like contest.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?


People have voices that are unique to the individual
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: When I was a kid I feel like there was a bomb threat every other week, when ever some dumdum didn't feel like taking a test. We'd file out to the parking lot and the janitor would poke around with a broom and then declare all clear and we'd go back to class. To my knowledge no one ever went to Gitmo and it probably didn't make even the local news.


Your memory sounds reliable.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's ok to give your kid some extra lunch money if they are particularly hungry or the have something really good for lunch one day.

/ problem escalation is not problem solving.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
An officer who claimed to have had numerous encounters with Smith as recent as January said he recognized her voice from the message on the school's answering machine, the affidavit stated.

Let me guess: white cop picked a Black woman to arrest?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?


Ever answer the phone to someone saying "Hey, it's me" and you instantly know who that is by their voice? It could be like that... but I'm still suspicious.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: An officer who claimed to have had numerous encounters with Smith as recent as January said he recognized her voice from the message on the school's answering machine, the affidavit stated.

Let me guess: white cop picked a Black woman to arrest?


You do know there are black police officers too, right? People that are habitual troublemakers tend to be known by the police.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WastrelWay: The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?

People have voices that are unique to the individual


Mostly unique. Twins or siblings are often mixed up on the phone since we are using maybe 3 kHz of voice spectrum so it's not really high fidelity.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: You do know there are black police officers too, right?


I said I'm making a GUESS.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WastrelWay: The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?

People have voices that are unique to the individual


I've been mistaken for all five of the other people on my team over the phone at one point or another so forgive me if I'm skeptical.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Klyukva: when the police could see the number of the phone used to make the threat


You are assuming police have the correct number, and that it can be linked to her.

Do you remember the article here on Fark some years ago where a teen was charged with phoning in a threat and held in jail for weeks? All because the school homework voicemail system didn't correctly change on Daylight Saving Time, so the kid phoned in to check his homework due in some class and his number was later erroneously matched to a threat when the school was off by an hour in looking at the phone longs?

So, let's see what police have with this one. Maybe a phone number, but if the number isn't hers? And if police can't find who the number belonged to at the time of the threat?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KB202: Fano: When I was a kid I feel like there was a bomb threat every other week, when ever some dumdum didn't feel like taking a test. We'd file out to the parking lot and the janitor would poke around with a broom and then declare all clear and we'd go back to class. To my knowledge no one ever went to Gitmo and it probably didn't make even the local news.

Your memory sounds reliable.


Hey! It happened, once, somewhere...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: chitownmike: WastrelWay: The cop said he recognized her voice on the voicemail. How is that possible?

People have voices that are unique to the individual

Mostly unique. Twins or siblings are often mixed up on the phone since we are using maybe 3 kHz of voice spectrum so it's not really high fidelity.


And people within a household tend to use similar pronunciation, tone and cadence
 
