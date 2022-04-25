 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Headline: 'I found 60-year-old McDonald's meal hidden in my bathroom - the smell surprised me'. Last sentence of article: 'There was no smell'   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing pictures of the long-discarded dinner via the Reddit forum r/mildlyinfurating, revealed he and his family live close to one of the original McDonald's locations in Crystal Lake.

tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this one of those "perfectly preserved!" cases

/dnrtfa
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Only thing I found behind an old wall, in a house where I lived in college, was about 500 ancient, crusty, blood & poop smeared condoms. Conveniently dropped into a small hole in the drywall.

I removed that entire wall and stripped every surface in that room, rebuilt the walls, sealed every surface, then painted and/or carpeted everything.

I would ask who the fark would do that, but I knew the guy (and his she-beast girlfriend) who did that. He's a f*cked up dude.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dreamed I had to take a test
in a Dairy Queen
on another planet...
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spooonster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have to wonder if the homeowner annoyed the builder in some way and the contractor was hoping the owner would have to deal with mysterious rotting smells they'd never be able to locate or pinpoint.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: I dreamed I had to take a test
in a Dairy Queen
on another planet...


Hopefully they had blizzards there
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
McDonalds food doesn't rot because of the enormous amount of salt in it.  It quickly desiccates to the point where mold, bacteria, etc can't grow in it.  People chalk this up to scary "preservatives", but it's the salt.  Yes, salt is a preservative, but nobody FW:FW:FW:FWs something so mundane.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I think it's interesting you assumed girlfriend, but ok.
 
Kuta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I should have known it would do that.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Happy Meal is not 60 years old
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are those "beef tallow" fries and are they for sale?
Asking for a fat friend.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oops, apparently I inserted Happy
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many razor blades were also back there?
 
aperson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of the builders we do work for always puts a newspaper in one of the interior walls when they sheetrock.  We found one recently when working on a remodel at a house they built 15years ago.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Let me guess: you put that GIF in your comment and it didn't show up, so you tried again resulting in the double GIF? That's been happening to me a lot lately with pictures.

Plz let the powers that be know.

Also: Preview is your friend.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just needs to be said: McDonald's food does not fail to decompose or grow moldy because "it's loaded with preservatives." Rather, it fails to decompose or develop mold because it dries out and becomes desiccated before that can happen. Not enough moisture = No chance to decompose properly or get moldy.

There's literally no reason for McDonald's to put massive amounts of preservatives in something that's going to be cooked and consumed very soon after it's produced. McDonald's does not have a problem with food spoiling because it sat around too long; They have a problem keeping up with demand, if anything.

However, every once in a while there's an article or Facebook post or something that insinuates that old McDonald's food didn't rot because it's "loaded with chemicals" and that the phenomenon is unnatural, but it is in fact completely natural. You can achieve the same effect with homemade food, depending on quantities, air quality, where it's stored, etc..

So you'll excuse me if I don't fetch my fainting couch at the idea that McDonald's food sometimes doesn't get moldy when it's been sitting around for 10 years. I'm not the sort to freak out and say the word "chemicals" like a medieval peasant would say "evil spirits" or "gremlins."
 
jake_lex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm often surprised by the smell in my bathroom after I eat at McDonald's
 
