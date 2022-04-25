 Skip to content
(Fox 17 Nashville)   While driving in city, woman feels something "against her feet". What could it be?   (fox17.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know you're dealing with the highest caliber of news reporting when the article includes exclamation marks!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fate?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly not my penis.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something phallic
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quentin Tarantino.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A wheel of Gouda cheese?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidentally, if a person happens to see a snakeskin in their vehicle, it means the animal has been living in there for a while. According to the reptile experts, snakes shed their skins about every one to three months.

Sleep tight!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, It's Snake.com.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Missouri woman was driving along in the city of Pacific, Missouri, when she felt something "against her feet on the floor."

"Officers found this nope rope and safely removed it from the engine compartment and released it back into the wild," the police department wrote on a Facebook post.

Surprised they didn't impound the car with all those holes in the firewall
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Schneider?
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some creep under the seat licking her toes?

/wild guess
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving in the city and your feet feel something shiatty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this guy is harmless


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
An empty vodak bottle?
/DNRTFA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could it be .... Satan!??!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
403 Forbidden?


Must be the Lambada.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No mention of the species?  Venomous or non-?  Guess I'll have to wait until someone posts it on r/whatsthissnake.
 
docilej
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moku9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: No mention of the species?  Venomous or non-?  Guess I'll have to wait until someone posts it on r/whatsthissnake.


Looks to be a Black-Snake, no venom and quite common. Here in MO we also have Cotton-Mouth and rattlers'; both venomous but very rare.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: Quentin Tarantino.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And when she looked down?

You guessed it. Bill Clinton.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some of the DNA we're spreading around from a few threads up on mainpage?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stupid autocorrect
 
moku9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, and we have Copper-heads but CH venom is only a problem is one has an allergy to that venom.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And when she looked down?

You guessed it. Bill Clinton.


You misspelled Rex Ryan
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The floor
 
