(Yahoo)   Russian ambassador: Well, sure, Russia LIT Ukraine on fire, but by helping Ukraine fight back, "What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames," Because this war could all be over if the Ukrainians would just stop resisting   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
25
268 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 1:37 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you'll do what, Vlad?
.
..
...
Yeah that's what I thought.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said."

Yeah...that's sorta the whole point dumbass.  More Russian losses.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know what leads to more losses?  Invading the foreign country.  You know what stops losses? Leaving the country you invaded, assuming they're not willing to counter attack for the shiat you've done.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have they tried not getting all of their tanks stolen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cop-like talk.

"STOP RESISTING! STOP RESISTING!" as you refuse to let them beat the crap out of you and/or kill you.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said."

Yeah...that's sorta the whole point dumbass.  More Russian losses.


"Baby, stop making me hit you. See what you made me do already?" >.>
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone should shoot that rape-apologist in the face.  Preferably with a small-ish artillery piece.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Or you'll do what, Vlad?
.
..
...


He'll bite his lip more, grab his table more, and stumble more.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark you Russia.

How's the loud end of that 155mm Howitzer taste?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has been our logic with the drug war and the people fleeing South America, because OUR drug war.
🙄
Let the butt hurt, indignation, and flame begin
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: "Russia told the United States to stop sending more arms to Ukraine, warning that large Western deliveries of weapons were inflaming the conflict and would lead to more losses, Moscow's ambassador to Washington said."

Yeah...that's sorta the whole point dumbass.  More Russian losses.


THIS.

Welcome to Hell, Ivan.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have a sacrificial diplomat fly to moscow.  Hell have Biden shine Trump to go.  Because "you and me might have our differeneces, but even I recognize that you, donnie, are the only ine who can stop the war.  Go and talk some sense into putin."  Then have a snuke implanted into trump and have him go out a hero.

For the maga, he will be a hero.
For everybody else, two enemies dead.
For donnie he gets to have biden shine his turd for a bit.
Win-win.

Ukraine war solved.
 
i state your name
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Russian ambassador, go fark yourself.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Any moment some of the talking heads on TV (well, probably not in the US, because this requires two dimensional chess level thinking) will pivot to "if Russia had attacked NATO directly, these type of conversations might be relevant."

Right now there is no benefit to stopping support Ukraine, and loads of downside. So no, there's no way anyone is pivoting from their current position of "proxy fight the war our military wanted to fight for 75 years, oops we can't say that out loud, so, protect the little guy from the big baddy!"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Resistance is utile.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like a cop standing on a handcuffed guy's throat yelling "Stop Resisting".
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We warned them against invading Ukraine and they didn't listen. Why should we listen to Russian warnings then?

I vote we respond to their warning by increasing arms shipments to Ukraine and figuring out what other parts of the Russian economy can be sanctioned.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This has been our logic with the drug war and the people fleeing South America, because OUR drug war.
🙄
Let the butt hurt, indignation, and flame begin


Whataboutism.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have a sacrificial diplomat fly to moscow.  Hell have Biden shine Trump to go.  Because "you and me might have our differeneces, but even I recognize that you, donnie, are the only ine who can stop the war.  Go and talk some sense into putin."  Then have a snuke implanted into trump and have him go out a hero.

For the maga, he will be a hero.
For everybody else, two enemies dead.
For donnie he gets to have biden shine his turd for a bit.
Win-win.

Ukraine war solved.


Have you considered posting wherever Qanon people gather? That could be the plot of a damn good piece of fan fiction right there.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x647]


That's easy.
It's at the bottom.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This has been our logic with the drug war and the people fleeing South America, because OUR drug war.
🙄
Let the butt hurt, indignation, and flame begin


BUT WHATABOUT?!?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Opacity: Any moment some of the talking heads on TV (well, probably not in the US, because this requires two dimensional chess level thinking) will pivot to "if Russia had attacked NATO directly, these type of conversations might be relevant."

Right now there is no benefit to stopping support Ukraine, and loads of downside. So no, there's no way anyone is pivoting from their current position of "proxy fight the war our military wanted to fight for 75 years, oops we can't say that out loud, so, protect the little guy from the big baddy!"


It seems to me that Russia doesn't have to be in a war if it doesn't want to.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

