(KTVO Kirksville)   The Sawyer boy has gone missing in Missouri again. This is not a repeat from the 1840s   (ktvo.com)
    Missouri teen, early Sunday morning, Kirksville, Missouri  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Young love can be so intense.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked the caves?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Sawyer was last seen wearing Muck boots, carpenter-type pants and a hoodie."

He also has a mean, mean stride.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Young love can be so intense.


Teenage romance. It's too late for me to try it... oh wait... hmmm
 
Ktonos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe he is with Freckles...
 
ypsifly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: FTA:  "Sawyer was last seen wearing Muck boots, carpenter-type pants and a hoodie."

He also has a mean, mean stride.


Though his mind is not for rent.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Young love can be so intense.


Missing? I think they misspelled "Eloped."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Indeed, society is a 14-year-old female.

Because what you say about his company is what you say about society.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Stupid new generations ruining the classics. WOKE!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So you are saying that Sawyer is lost?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have we questioned Huck Finn and Joe?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Indeed, society is a 14-year-old female.

Because what you say about his company is what you say about society.


That explains so much.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is the Whitewash bucket in the car?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Sawyer is traveling with a 14-year-old female.

Indeed, society is a 14-year-old female.

Because what you say about his company is what you say about society.


Thread over.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Space Invaders get him?
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I blame Taylor Swift.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's hanging out with ni.....Sheriff Jim

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sawyer was last seen in a brilliant Red Barchetta (seen here)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some say it was from a better, vanished time.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He just wants to get some in private.....
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 266x391]

So you are saying that Sawyer is lost?


If he's a kid, maybe he is hiding under the bed, because he did lost all his money to a conman and killed his mother.
 
