 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   There's a new world's oldest person today   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Twitter, Family, Summer Olympic Games, Tanaka's passing, 1918 flu pandemic, Gerontology, Olympic Flame, Guinness World Records  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2022 at 2:50 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the title of "world's oldest person" have in common with Russian Army General?

They both mean the holder hasn't got much time left...
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
tooold.jpg.

/reported
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I briefly held the record as the world's youngest person.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
this women lived through 2 world wars.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When 119 you reach, look as good you will not.  Hmm?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Way I feel, I am pretty sure it is me.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: this women lived through 2 world wars.


Yeah, but what's she done lately?
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: ltdanman44: this women lived through 2 world wars.

Yeah, but what's she done lately?


Pass
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: this women lived through 2 world wars.


Japan had a clash with Russia in 1904, so almost 3 wars. Teddy Roosevelt negotiated that peace, IIRC.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.