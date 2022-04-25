 Skip to content
Tourists in Rome, please stop crashing your drones into historic sites
    Rome, Italy, latest drone-related tourist mishap, 40-year-old tourist, World War II, Argentinian man, Vatican City, roof of a prominent monument  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't want so many tourists flying drones, maybe you shouldn't be responsible for so much history.

Did you ever consider THAT, Rome?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a Pontius Pilot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make it illegal to use drones, anywhere in the city. A thousand dollar ticket and the confiscation of your toy should make this a non issue
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...don't touch any statues because the oil on your skin can damage them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Also...don't touch any statues because the oil on your skin can damage them.


Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Just make it illegal to use drones, anywhere in the city. A thousand dollar ticket and the confiscation of your toy should make this a non issue


Extend that to the entire US - no drones anywhere unless you attend ground school and obtain a drone operators license.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: iheartscotch: Also...don't touch any statues because the oil on your skin can damage them.

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the tourist was NOT American or Chinese.  Jackasses truly know no creed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try an experiment.  Give Rome a 12-month Florida-like status, complete with stand your ground laws and full 2nd amendment rights.  Make sure, like USA, that there are 2.75 guns for every Roman.  Preferably they are shotguns, and make buckshot free.  Give citizens free license and encouragement to shoot those pesky drones out of the sky.

Might also want to beef up hospital staffing, police and morgue employees.  But go on, take a shot at it!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Try an experiment.  Give Rome a 12-month Florida-like status, complete with stand your ground laws and full 2nd amendment rights.  Make sure, like USA, that there are 2.75 guns for every Roman.  Preferably they are shotguns, and make buckshot free.  Give citizens free license and encouragement to shoot those pesky drones out of the sky.

Might also want to beef up hospital staffing, police and morgue employees.  But go on, take a shot at it!


So.... Naples?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Elzar: chitownmike: Just make it illegal to use drones, anywhere in the city. A thousand dollar ticket and the confiscation of your toy should make this a non issue

Extend that to the entire US - no drones anywhere unless you attend ground school and obtain a drone operators license.


Fun fact:
That's true now.

You need to either complete the TRUST recreational pilot class online, or have a part 107 commercial license.

If they don't have either of those, they aren't legally allowed to fly.
 
