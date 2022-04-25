 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Drones rain blood from the sky in Rwanda. And the world applauds   (arstechnica.com) divider line
17
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's fun to use Biblical punishments from Exodus to do good things. Maybe blood delivery from the sky was predicted in Revelation and it just sounded like the apocalypse.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raining blood? From a lacerated sky?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bleed on me and tell me it's raining...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone delivery of human tissues for transplant kinda makes sense. They fly them around in airplanes and helicopters around here anyway.. mostly for entertainment but it does get them there quicker.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SLAAAAAYYYYYEEEEERRRRRR!!!!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raining Blood
Youtube YUOuJJdjFHc
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slayer - Raining Blood (Live)
Youtube cbyswHABG3Q
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slayer- Raining Blood (lyrics)
Youtube dKILvAggpYw
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cbyswHABG3Q]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Far better than when their rivers ran with blood in the 90ies.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank you for using CarrieAir
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, it's like UberEats for vampires?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess it's pretty serious.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 425x425]


Sorry, wrong reign.  Kings don't rain from the sky right?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rwanda's universal health care system reaches over 90 percent of the population.

It's a shame Ameria doesn't have the resources that a rich nation like Rwanda does to pull off universal healthcare.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure all the people those drones attacked and sucked blood from aren't applauding
 
